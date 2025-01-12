Vote Now: Forum Photo Competition ‘Bike Life’

All the entries have been gathered and the finalists shortlisted – thanks to everyone that shared their photos. Now it’s time to choose your favourite shot in the ‘Bike Life’ category of our Forum Photo Competition.
It’s just for fun and internet kudos – a chance to share and view some nice photos to remind us all that bikes are great (even if the weather sometimes makes that hard to remember).
I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones.
More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments.
I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.