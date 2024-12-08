Vote Now! Best Image – Singletrack World Awards 2024

This is a simple concept: what was the best image published in Singletrack – print or web in the past 12 months?

Thanks for all your nominations, now comes the hard part: choosing your winner!

Singletrack Issue 152 Cover

Photographer: Amanda Wishart

“The Hope WMN Enduro at Gisburn Forest is a real feel-good event whatever the weather. In the event village this year I met Martha, a 9 year old mountain bike and BMX racer. I’d been hoping to get a fun reflection shot on the side of the pizza truck, having noticed it looked like a hall of mirrors, so when I asked Martha if she could ride past it for me and she pulled a wheelie I was pretty impressed. Around 12 wheelies later, we got a shot we were both happy with. Thanks Martha!”

Singletrack Issue 152 South Glen Shiel Ridge

Photographer: James Vincent

James Vincent rode possibly the best descent of his life in the North West Scottish Highlands. But was it worth the steep price of admission? Well, it got this stunning image.

Singletrack Issue 153 Cover

Photographer: Colournoise

In a change to the norm, you might recognise this cover shot. Usually we only run an image that’s never been seen before, but this one was a bit different – it emerged as part of our Forum Photography competition. Before it even went on to win the ‘Gnarpooning’ category, we’d spotted that it could make an excellent cover. Congratulations to Colournoise!

Singletrack Issue 155 Cover

Photographer: Pete Scullion

Pete Scullion does it again! This is from the same overnight adventure that he covers in his International Adventure inside in the same issue of Singletrack World Magazine.

Singletrack Issue 157 Cover

Photographer: Joe Wakefield

“This Photo was taken in the Valleycliffe area of Squamish, BC (my hometown) the feature/trail was built by a local trailbuilder and rider Matt Bolton.The dog is a sweet Samoyed called Maya and this was one of her last trips out as a trail dog with friends, she loved joining us on the trails biking but she’s getting a bit older now and enjoys smaller walks and treats. I wanted to get her one last great shot out on the trails and I knew this freeride area with interesting builds was a great location to showcase her as a grounded loyal companion watching her humans do crazy things.”

As an extra cool reason to vote we are entering everyone who votes into a draw to win a £20 merch voucher to spend in our shop. There’a a voucher to be won in every category so the more categories you vote in the more chances you have to win.

Voting Instructions

You don’t need to be a registered Singletrack user to vote in our awards, but you will still need to ‘login’ to the voting form below by entering your name and a valid email address (No password needed). The form doubles as your entry into our free draw. Once you have voted your will be redirected to our Awards index page. This will be the signal that your vote has been registered.

