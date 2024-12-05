Vote Now! Best UK Riding Destination – Singletrack World Awards 2024

Put simply, where do you think is the best place to ride in the UK?

Thanks for all your nominations. Here’s the list of finalists.

Dyfi Bike Park

The Dyfi Bike Park gets a lot of North Wales’ traffic – both tarmac and digital – and it doesn’t show any signing of easing off. Helter Skelter, Fire In The Booth, 50 Hits, El Hippo, Turns In The Ferns, Oakley Icon Way, Super Swooper, Gully Of Doom, Cedar Rapids, Old Trainline, Race Track, Slab Track and more await.

dyfibikepark.co.uk

The Forest Of Dean

The land of a thousand bike launches. And with good reason; it’s a top place to put a bike through its paces. Fod, as it is known by many, is a total lifeline for a whole swathe of riders from the southern end of the UK. Whether it’s slippery tekkers or speedy swoopings, there’s loads to enjoy.

komoot guide to The Forest Of Dean

The Golfie

Is this relatively compact zone of interest the most ridden patch in the whole of the UK? It certainly feels that way from how often it appears in our socials feeds. Built tracks. But not manicured. The Golfie is perhaps very definition of Winch & Plummet mountain biking; grind your way up fireroads and moortop crossings, then drop your dropper all of the way and fly by the seat of your pants down several shades of tekkers.

komoot guide to Innerleithen & District

BikePark Wales

Most of the population of the British Isle lives in the south. The south west to be precise. Most bike parks in Scotland, North Wales or Northern England are just that bit too far to traipse up to regualrly. This is where the iconic BPW (BikePark Wales) comes into its own. All year, any weather, BikePark Wales’ singletrack smorgasbord has something for everyone these days too.

bikeparkwales.com

As an extra cool reason to vote we are entering everyone who votes into a draw to win a £20 merch voucher to spend in our shop. There’a a voucher to be won in every category so the more categories you vote in the more chances you have to win.

Voting Instructions

You don’t need to be a registered Singletrack user to vote in our awards, but you will still need to ‘login’ to the voting form below by entering your name and a valid email address (No password needed). The form doubles as your entry into our free draw. Once you have voted your will be redirected to our Awards index page. This will be the signal that your vote has been registered.

