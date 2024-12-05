MegaSack 2024 Day 4 – WIN Bridgedale MTB Socks

Bridgedale MTB Socks

Wrap your tootsies in a pair of these MTB socks from Bridgedale. You can choose the colour, size and weight of the socks that suit you, with three different weights on option for summer, mid-season, and winter. Each sock has been carefully designed with a specific mix of yarns to give breathability and warmth as needed. All have thicker sole sections for sock absorption, and an under the toe seam for comfort. The knit is mapped all over, holding the sock to your foot without wrinkles, and preventing any tight or hot spots. Don’t forget to put them on the right feet – check inside the cuffs to see which is left and which is right!

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here on Sunday and the winners’ name will appear below.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

Viewing 18 posts - 1 through 18 (of 18 total)
  • MegaSack 2024 Day 4 – WIN Bridgedale MTB Socks
  • 2
    hardtailonly
    Full Member

    Day 4. And Hannah and Benji are still wearing the same clothes. Must pong a bit in that there studio by now!

    Posted 5 hours ago
    2
    nwgiles
    Full Member

    Eyes on the prize please, they are not pieces of meat for you to drool over 🙂

    Posted 5 hours ago
    wheelsonfire1
    Full Member

    I’m extremely confused, I’ve entered every day including visiting the two websites per day and it says I’ve only got one megasack entry. Should I have 12 or 4 or just the one?

    Posted 5 hours ago
    Yak
    Full Member

    I also didn’t spot the separate megasack entry until today, so also just have 1. Keep scrolling down past today’s entry then there’s the separate megasack. Well I think I only have 1. Not sure.

    Posted 5 hours ago
    nwgiles
    Full Member

    upto 4 per day

    Posted 5 hours ago
    gazzab1955
    Full Member

    The megasack bit doesn’t seem very user (subscriber!) friendly to me. If you miss a day you can’t go back and do it the following day as you can only do it once every 24 hours. So, for example, I also didn’t find the megasack bit at the bottom the page day 1. I found it on day 2 and entered, but I couldn’t go back and do the same for day 1 because of the 24hr timer. By the time I could do it I was entering on day 3. So it would appear to me that if you miss a day its gone, not like previous years where you could go back and at least enter the MS draw.

    P.S. who were the winners on day 2 and 3? Can’t see anything on the following posts.

    P.P.P.S. I’ve seen quite a few complaints on the MS posts, but no response from STW Towers, is anyone reading the comments?

    Posted 4 hours ago
    1
    nickjb
    Free Member

    I’ve seen quite a few complaints on the MS posts, but no response from STW Towers, is anyone reading the comments?

    Mark has been pretty active in the first couple of ms posts. He’s explained the whats and the whys of the changes. I’d say they largely make sense even including some classic ‘its shonky software but we can’t fix it’ to make us feel at home.

    who were the winners on day 2 and 3? Can’t see anything on the following posts.

    I believe it’s being drawn at the weekend

    Posted 3 hours ago
    2
    kendonagasaki
    Full Member

    Just to add to the fun. Todays daily draw has the image from Day 3, the title from Day 4 and the text describing we’re on both Day 2 and Day 3.  Oh well, first world problems and all that.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    2
    DickBarton
    Full Member

    Mildly amusing that we are all grown adults and getting annoyed as it isn’t as easy to enter a prize draw to hopefully win a large bag of prizes – which some of us don’t really want.
    I guess this year it takes a bit more time and effort for the user – explained by Mark as reducing the one-time chancers who enter every competition going.
    I’m pretty sure I’m not going to win, but I’m happy to get any entries I can. I’ve missed most of the first day but seems to have it sorted now.
    Unsure it is worth getting annoyed about as it isn’t costing me anything.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    chakaping
    Full Member

    Yeah, it’s crap UX but in the scale of sub-optimal things about this website, it’s pretty minor.

    Having to watch the crummy videos is more of a ballache IMO.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    1
    ossify
    Full Member

    Well said @DickBarton.

    Everyone should be more Dickish about this. Erm…

    If you miss a day you can’t go back and do it the following day as you can only do it once every 24 hours

    So it would appear to me that if you miss a day its gone, not like previous years where you could go back and at least enter the MS draw

    My view on this is… meh. After all it only takes one entry to win, I’m either going to win or I’m not, as long as I get at least one in then all’s ok! The world ain’t going to end.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    Yak
    Full Member

    My view is that the chances of winning are very small. Missing some entries is pretty meh in the scale of things. I am very intrigued about the radial tyres though… but I always get sucked in with tyre tech stuff.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    tthew
    Full Member

    You should be able to go back and catch up a couple of missed MegaSack entries at the weekend as it’s a weekday comp only.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    ossify
    Full Member

    You should be able to go back and catch up a couple of missed MegaSack entries at the weekend as it’s a weekday comp only.

    Presumably it’ll close down over the weekend or something? Otherwise anyone who hasn’t missed any would be able to add extra entries.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    woodster
    Full Member

    I’m not sure people are genuinely annoyed just frustrated that something that’s meant to be a bonus for supporting the website is much difficult than it really ught to be.

    I’m presuming this year all Megasack entries are bundled into one unlike some previous years where if you hadn’t entered on the randomly selected day then you had zero chance of winning.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    Can we scrap the 24 hour rolling limit for subscriber validation? It’s 10 past 5 here and it’s telling me to come back in 2 and a half hours. If I do that then tomorrow it’ll be 8pm, then 10, then midnight.

    I just want to tick all the boxes in one sitting.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    LAT
    Full Member

    Is the question in the video?

    Posted 21 minutes ago
    suspendedanimation
    Full Member

    Weird new system.

     

    Opened this morning at 7 and entered the megabucks for yesterday, thinking that would be 3 as I’ve done every day. Says I have two entries. Bizarre.

     

    Log on this afternoon to win the socks. Do the usual 3 entries. Allows me to enter megasack again, and says I have 2 entries. Again. And now on that device (desktop) i can’t enter the 24 hour megabucks dack for a day until the afternoon.

     

    Appreciate trying to weed out the chancers but it does seem a lot of admin. Especially when waiting 30 seconds for each page to open on here

    Posted 16 minutes ago
Viewing 18 posts - 1 through 18 (of 18 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

