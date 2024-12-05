MegaSack 2024 Day 4 – WIN Bridgedale MTB Socks

Bridgedale MTB Socks

Wrap your tootsies in a pair of these MTB socks from Bridgedale. You can choose the colour, size and weight of the socks that suit you, with three different weights on option for summer, mid-season, and winter. Each sock has been carefully designed with a specific mix of yarns to give breathability and warmth as needed. All have thicker sole sections for sock absorption, and an under the toe seam for comfort. The knit is mapped all over, holding the sock to your foot without wrinkles, and preventing any tight or hot spots. Don’t forget to put them on the right feet – check inside the cuffs to see which is left and which is right!

Today’s Question

Instructions

Make sure you are logged in

Enter your email address

Answer today’s question

Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw

Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.

Check back here on Sunday and the winners’ name will appear below.

