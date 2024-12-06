MegaSack 2024 Day 5 – WIN Stan’s Incredible Dart

Stan’s Incredible Dart
- Price: £59
- From: Stan’s
This tubeless repair tool fits into your handlebar – or pocket – ready to be deployed when you need it the most. There are three ‘darts’ in the tool, ready to plug three holes in your tubeless set up. Rather than simply plugging the gap, the fronds on the dart react with liquid sealant to form a secure repair to your tyre. Spring loaded, just twist the tool and the deploying prong pops up. Comes shipped in compostable packaging too – nice.
