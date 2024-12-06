Storm Darragh Forecast: Many Trails Closed Tomorrow

by 10

As Storm Darragh hits tomorrow, Sat 7th Dec, there are Red wind warnings in place for most of coastal Wales, and Amber or Yellow wind warnings in place for most of the rest of the UK. With many trails and woodlands closed, it’s a good day to stay home and give your bike some TLC.

“Trail associations and informal trail groups will be faced with significant clean-up efforts next week, with windblown trees, debris, water damage and drainage to repair on trails up and down the country. They need your support – both in terms of riders volunteering their time to help out, and in financial donations to keep them going with tools and supplies. If you don’t know who your local group is, get in contact, and we’ll point you in the right direction.”

– Robin Grant, UK MTB Trail Alliance

If you’re aware of any other closures, head to the comments below. And maybe get your trail tools at the ready to help with the clear up. Let’s hope we’re not in for a repeat of Storm Arwen.

Author Profile Picture
Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

  • Storm Darragh Forecast: Many Trails Closed Tomorrow
  • squirrelking
    Free Member

    Coastal all the way round Somerset, Devon and Cornwall too, a lot more than just Wales.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    Ambrose
    Full Member

    My phone just sounded the alert alarm to me of the Red wind warning. Hatches are battened down. We lost the garage roof in storm Eunice.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    Houns
    Full Member

    Already had a £ affect on us at work. One of the busiest weekends for Christmas shows/markets and they’ve all been cancelled. A lot of potential lost earnings.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    ThePinkster
    Full Member

    I was supposed to be heading along tht Hope Valley line tomorrow with some mates. I think we might be staying in Manchester now, but trying to avoid the Christmas market.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    scotroutes
    Full Member

    Genuine question – possibly related to differing land access laws – but are trails really closed?

    Posted 1 hour ago
    crazy-legs
    Full Member

    I was supposed to be heading along tht Hope Valley line tomorrow with some mates.

    Yeah, Northern have a general warning of disruption and a “do not travel unless it’s urgent” warning.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    tractionman
    Full Member

    https://www.facebook.com/share/p/17qPCezmyT/

    That’s supposed to be a picture but it ain’t working:-/

    Posted 1 hour ago
    bikesandboots
    Full Member

    Genuine question – possibly related to differing land access laws – but are trails really closed?

    The forestry England ones vary – advise that you postpone, car parks closed, or just closed.

    They have rights of way through them, I doubt they will have applied for suspension orders.

    But “closed” gets the message across to joe public, and FE isn’t going to get into trouble for making a false statement on Facebook.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    crazy-legs
    Full Member

    Genuine question – possibly related to differing land access laws – but are trails really closed?

    Unlikely that anyone has gone to the effort of actually gating off every trail in the woods but equally I can imagine that sympathy for any MTBer impaled by a falling tree is probably going to be in fairly short supply…

    Posted 1 hour ago
    grahamt1980
    Full Member

    Pearce uplift at Hopton got cancelled.

    Am gutted,  but better than than squashed by a tree

    Posted 23 minutes ago
