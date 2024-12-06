Storm Darragh Forecast: Many Trails Closed Tomorrow

As Storm Darragh hits tomorrow, Sat 7th Dec, there are Red wind warnings in place for most of coastal Wales, and Amber or Yellow wind warnings in place for most of the rest of the UK. With many trails and woodlands closed, it’s a good day to stay home and give your bike some TLC.

“Trail associations and informal trail groups will be faced with significant clean-up efforts next week, with windblown trees, debris, water damage and drainage to repair on trails up and down the country. They need your support – both in terms of riders volunteering their time to help out, and in financial donations to keep them going with tools and supplies. If you don’t know who your local group is, get in contact, and we’ll point you in the right direction.” – Robin Grant, UK MTB Trail Alliance

If you’re aware of any other closures, head to the comments below. And maybe get your trail tools at the ready to help with the clear up. Let’s hope we’re not in for a repeat of Storm Arwen.

