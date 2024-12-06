Vote Now! Best Article – Singletrack World Awards 2024

Best article… a fairly simple one! The best piece of writing you’ve read this year, either in print or on this here website.

Thanks for your nominations in this category. Here are the finalists…

Spanish Bikepacking Diaries

By Amanda Wishart

This 17 day series of Amanda’s first ever multiday bikepacking trip was exclusively available to Singletrack World Members – but you can now read it regardless of your membership status. Her trip got more scenic as the journey unfolds. This is the final article of the series.

UK Adventure: Chariots of Rust

By Adam Boggon

Adam Boggon goes on a tour to help restore his heart and mind – and pull apart his bike. “Subsequent to the sudden death of a childhood friend, and my girlfriend leaving me over the phone during my graduate school finals in Boston, I fell into a major depression. I became as a pebble falling through a body of water. The only question: how deep is the ravine? Turned out it was pretty deep.”

Rampage Diaries

By Hannah Dobson

“Red Bull Rampage owes everything to its location. If it were anywhere else in the world it would a different event. The Rampage sites, just outside Virgin, Utah, are a couple of hours’ drive from Las Vegas, and about half an hour from St George, Utah. That makes it pretty accessible via both a major international and regional airport – so people can get here.”

Arran’ a good time

By Amanda Wishart

Amanda, Rhys and James are reunited for further confirmation that ‘enduro-packing’ is a great idea. “I am spreadeagled on a rock slab. James is holding my right arm and taking half of my weight and Rhys’ fist is hooked around my left upper thigh taking the rest of it. Time stands still for a moment and I try to process the gravity of the situation.”

Tech That Should Have Stuck Around

By Benji Haworth

Benji dons possibly rose-tinted spectacles and brings us the technology that he thinks has fallen undeservedly out of fashion. Yes, he did mean to include quill stems.

As an extra cool reason to vote we are entering everyone who votes into a draw to win a £20 merch voucher to spend in our shop. There’a a voucher to be won in every category so the more categories you vote in the more chances you have to win.

Voting Instructions

You don’t need to be a registered Singletrack user to vote in our awards, but you will still need to ‘login’ to the voting form below by entering your name and a valid email address (No password needed). The form doubles as your entry into our free draw. Once you have voted your will be redirected to our Awards index page. This will be the signal that your vote has been registered.

