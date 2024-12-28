Singletrack Readers’ Community Builders Award: UK MTB Trail Alliance

Congratulations to the UK MTB Trail Alliance, who are this year’s winners of the Community Builders Award in the Singletrack Readers’ Awards.

This is a new kid on the advocacy block in the UK and 2024 was about getting the UK MTB Trail Alliance off the ground. Connecting their community of over 130 trail associations, informal trail groups and bike parks together through their newsletter, monthly Zoom meetings and knowledge-sharing platform, the Trail Hub. Bringing together a diverse board of trustees representative of their members and of the four nations of the UK, and starting the process of becoming a charity. Providing ad-hoc hands-on support to trail groups all over the UK, building a coalition of over 100 groups in a campaign to reduce the impact of NRW’s budget cuts on Wales’ trails and highlighting the impact of catastrophic storms on trails across the country.

We’re absolutely blown away to receive this award. Thank you to everyone who voted for us. It’s an absolute honour, just six months after our launch, to have the UK’s mountain bike public recognise our efforts to support trail associations, informal trail groups and bike parks and to advocate for UK riders and their trails. 2024 was just the start – getting the UK MTB Trail Alliance up and running. 2025 will see us mature and grow – registered as a charity governed by our members and launching different initiatives to directly benefit the UK’s trails. We’ll need your continued support to do this – most importantly through helping your local trail group, but also by responding to our calls to action and contributing financially if you can.” – Robin Grant, UK MTB Trail Alliance

