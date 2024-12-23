Singletrack Forum Photo Competition 2024: ‘Out There’

Welcome to the Singletrack Forum Photo Competition 2024. This is an idea kicked off in the Forum last year, partly in response to the Red Bull Illume winners. It’s just for fun – a chance to share and admire a selection of photos and perhaps be inspired to take your own, or just get out on your bike. It’s for internet points, not wealth and glory.

The first rule of photo awards is: no chat or comments in this story. If you want to chat, go to this thread. The comments section here is ONLY for posting your entries into this category. Which is…

Out There

We’re looking for scenes from out on rides, no bike riding included. Can include bikes against fences, empty landscapes etc. This is the category for those who ride alone!

For reference, the other categories will be:

Just Riding Along (This picture must include someone on or with a bike. That’s the only rule.)

Gnarpooning (Action/radness/racing/tricks type ‘rad’ shots.)

Bike Life (The incidentals that sum up life as a rider. The muddy faces, the grimy hands, the sandwich on a hill. Atmospheric or humorous shots that make you think ‘yup, that’s what bikes make happen’.)

Open (Anything within the rules of the forum and decency that doesn’t fit into the categories above. This is the place for your finest non-bike related images.)

Then, you’ll upload your image in the comments for that category story. One image per comment. If you want to include a sentence to say where/what it is, fine, but no giant stories please. Obviously the image has to be yours to post.

If you want to upload more than one image, you need to do it in separate comments posts, so that each photo has a separate ‘golden token’ beside it that can be used for voting.

If you’re a Singletrack Subscriber, there’s a simple image upload option – just click the photo icon and add your image.

If you’re not a Singletrack Subscriber, you’ll need to use an image hosting service. There’s a good explanation of how to do that here.

I want to vote, what do I do?

Only Singletrack Subscribers can vote! Voting is done using the ‘golden tokens’ to the left of each post. You can only click a token once, but you can click as many tokens in the thread as you like. So you can vote for as many photos as catch your eye.

OK, and then what?

We’ll be publishing a story each day until all of the categories above are open. Then you’ll have until 5th January to upload your entries and collect votes. Remember to check back and vote for any late entries that have been added to each thread!

On 6th January, we’ll work out which three images in each category have the most votes. That will give us three finalists in each of the five categories. We’ll put those finalists in a story and out to the public vote, for maximum internet glory!

And, whatabout…

That’s it for rules. Unless we make some others up. This is meant to be fun, nothing serious! Enjoy looking at the photos, we look forward to seeing them all.

Remember: don’t chat in the comments thread below! It should just be a glorious string of photos in the comments section. Here is the place if you have questions or want to debate the rules (oh, please don’t…) etc.

