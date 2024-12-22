What’s In The MegaSack This Week and Week 2 Winners

It’s the final week of the MegaSack, when we’ll be squeezng just one… more… prize… into the sack before the big draw on Christmas Eve.

Kenda Hellkat Pro and Pinner Pro

You could be winning these 29 x 2.40 tyres from Kenda. Two different flavours of front tyre. “The Pinner was done for World Cup tracks like Leogang and Lenzerheide and designed to hold its own against the toughest competitors. The Pinner shines with excellent cornering predictability and high puncture protection for dry conditions. This tyre is an excellent choice for gravity racers and trail riders alike.” The Hellkat was “developed with UR Team pro riders. An optimized tread design lets you rip across a wide range of conditions, never letting you down through sharp turns or aggressive braking. Equipped with a gravity, enduro or trail casing, the Hellkat is unimpressed by any sharp object you may encounter on your ride. Don’t be just fast – be fast as hell!”

Last Week’s Winners

MegaSack Day 11 – Julbo Forest Evo MIPS Helmet

Winner: Alex P

Day 12 – SKS Mudrocker Set

Winner: Gavin Cadmore

Day 13 – Feridax Visio Dry Lens Treatment

Winner: Harold

Day 14 – SQ Labs Mega Bundle

Winner: Simon Holehan

Day 15 – Tailfin Bar Bag

Winner: Mark Morgan

Winners! We will be in touch in the next 7 days by email. We’ll use the email you used when you entered the competition.

The Kenda Tyres draw will take place as a prelude to the big one on Christmas Eve, so even if you are not a subscriber it could be worth tuning in to see if you win the tyres. The Kenda Tyres video and question will be live at 11am on Monday 23rd December and the closing date will be 7pm Christmas Eve.

The Big Draw – Live on Christmas Eve!

Mark will be making his way home from a pub lunch in order to reveal the results, live on YouTube, at 7pm on Christmas Eve. A pub, a new dog, and a live broadcast. What could possible go wrong?

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related