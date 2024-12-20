Rocky Mountain Bicycles To Restructure In Effort To Avoid Bankruptcy

Rocky Mountain Bicycles is the second big bike name to hit the headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in an indication that the bike industry is still struggling to recover from the pandemic bubble.

It has filed to restructure its operations under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act – a piece of Canadian legislation that companies can only use if they owe more than $5milllion, which is about £2,777,800. It allows them time to restructure without debtors making claims against them, and is overseen by a court.

Vaea Verbeeck testing her line at Rampage 2024

Rocky Mountain Bicycles has had a fairly low profile in the UK in recent years, but is a brand with a long history. It’s maybe remembered most for their sponsorship of the Froriders, perhaps the earliest professional freeride squad. That legacy continues in their current athlete line up, which include Vaea Verbeeck, who was 4th at this year’s inaugural Women’s Red Bull Rampage.

We wish all the best to their staff and athletes, and hope to see them on the other side of the restructure.

Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

  • pmurden
    Full Member

    Is anyone safe God dam it.

    Posted 7 hours ago
    1
    comet
    Full Member

    This is one brand I would hate to disappear. I still have my Blizzard frame from the early 90’s and a mate has a scandium Rocky of the same vintage.

    Posted 4 hours ago
    2
    twistedpencil
    Full Member

    Harking back to the previous thread…  £12.5k for a bike?!  I now realise my panic mid separation buy of a G1 was a shrewd move a couple of years ago.  Rocky Mountain bikes have always had a cache about them, but the pricing makes Pivot looking reasonable.

    I hope the restructuring works and the staff have a future with the business as losing brands like RM will be a sad state of affairs…

    Posted 4 hours ago
    11
    bitmuddytoday
    Free Member

    Could we stop closing preexisting threads please? Annoying and not necessary.

    Anyway, another brand I’ve been seeing less and less of. Actually never saw many on the trails to begin with. There’s a vintage 2002 Slayer in the back of my workshop. I don’t really do brand loyalty but Rocky Mountain is probably the one I would be saddest to see go. When I think of mountain biking I think of PNW/North Shore, when I think of there I think of Rocky Mountain. That said they’ve been going downhill since ditching the maple leaf paint jobs.

    I feel like the industry needs to cut back on huge sponsorships. Customers have been treated like cash cows to prop this up for a long time. Except now prices are getting so silly bikes aren’t selling, combined with a general post covid over supply and lowering of demand. There needs to be a reset where the customer is paying for the product rather than sponsorship, freebies, marketing, distributor and dealer. Too many hands reaching for a slice of the pie. Somewhere along the line greed has become a factor as well.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    7
    jp-t853
    Full Member

    If we close a thread could the previous thread comments be copied and pasted into the new one?

    Maybe a note to say they are from another thread

    Posted 3 hours ago
    4
    lister
    Full Member

    I agree. As a Rocky Mountain owner I got a genuinely useful bit of information from the old thread. Shame that might not be seen by other owners who come to this new thread.

    https://singletrackworld.com/forum/topic/rocky-mountain-in-trouble/

    Posted 3 hours ago
    7
    Pauly
    Full Member

    Echoing the comments about closing threads. No need imo.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    convert
    Full Member

    There needs to be a reset where the customer is paying for the product rather than sponsorship, freebies, marketing, distributor and dealer. Too many hands reaching for a slice of the pie. Somewhere along the line greed has become a factor as well.

    There’s an interesting magazine article in there somewhere. I suspect it’s a marketing 101 situation where consumer awareness trumps all; but it would be very interesting to know different brands attitude to percentage of turnover spent on marketing/promotion/sponsorship and how it compares to other sports. And to other consumer products come to that. How much of the sponsorship of athletes/teams/events is actually tradition, or a passion project or maybe even a vanity project thing. How much some brands fundamentally believe that sales numbers would dive through the floor if they stopped the sponsorship. Also – in real terms is it more or less expensive to sponsor a team/rider/event than it used to be? Is there a greed/expectation for financial reward that the industry just fundamentally can afford to prop up.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    robertajobb
    Full Member

    Another brand that precious few actually ride, and even less in the last decade.

    Totally agree about needing to seriously think down the takers in the chain.  Way too many mediocre riders thst I’ve never heard of  trying to dodge having a real job by having normal regular everyday hobby riders pay for their free riding.  Time to change.

     

    Posted 2 hours ago
    DaveyBoyWonder
    Free Member

    I honestly don’t think I’ve seen anyone in the wild riding a Rocky Mountain for about 20 years and even then it was one of those weird things with the Turner-esque rear end but with a double linkage…

    What is it that the “boring” big companies like Trek and Specialized have done so well vs the likes of GT and Rocky Mountain? Better ownership I guess being one but in terms of desirability I don’t view a Trek any different to a GT. So why when I go out are there loads of people on Specializeds and Treks but none on GTs when I could easily go and buy any one of them in a shop? Did that weird lull in the early/mid 00s when GT started chucking out crap I-Drives etc and then almost disappear kill their reputation?

    Posted 2 hours ago
    oldfart
    Full Member

    @DaveyBoyWonder I personally have always made a deliberate choice when buying a bike . I don’t want the same as the next buyer in the shop hence why I don’t consider Spesh , Trek , Giant etc . That’s probably not the best move considering how good most big name brand bikes are but I guess I’m in the minority? Hence why these small companies are struggling?

    What’s in my garage ? A Cove Hummer ( gone) 2 Konas ( definitely wobbly) a Curtis ( you definitely don’t see many of them out and about and a modern take on RMs Blizzard one I’d lusted after back in the day )Probably the biggest name is Orbea with my Rise but I guess they aren’t in the same big selling league?

    Posted 1 hour ago
    1
    stwhannah
    Full Member

    Sorry about the thread thing, it happens when I publish a story and it automatically creates a new thread. There is a techno way to stop this happening and join it up with the original thread, but only Mark knows how to do it and he’s been too busy with other things today.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    ayjaydoubleyou
    Full Member

    What is it that the “boring” big companies like Trek and Specialized have done so well vs the likes of GT and Rocky Mountain?

    this is just a guess but I think that those boring big companies are churning out:

    50 sub £500 hybrids that will never get ridden enough to even warrant a new chain to people who came to that brand because it was what is stocked by their most convenient shop;

    10 nice road bikes that will be polished every ride and only go out in nice weather under someone who thinks 400 watts is a sprint;

    for every 1 enthusiast level mountain bike where we can all moan they have specced a GX shifter on a XX1 bike before bringing a quarter of them back with snapped chainstays when we run out of talent.

    Posted 1 hour ago
    jameso
    Full Member

    There needs to be a reset where the customer is paying for the product rather than sponsorship, freebies, marketing, distributor and dealer. Too many hands reaching for a slice of the pie.

    While in another thread somewhere brands who support racing and the scene in general are applauded.

    Would be very sad to see RM gone. An iconic, OG MTB brand. I had a steel Blizzard with bomber Z2s and RaceFace kit around 2005, loved it.

    What is it that the “boring” big companies like Trek and Specialized have done so well

    Momentum and ongoing R+D and marketing (to contradict the request that brands don’t do sponsorship and marketing)

    Posted 57 minutes ago
    jameso
    Full Member

    Way too many mediocre riders thst I’ve never heard of  trying to dodge having a real job by having normal regular everyday hobby riders pay for their free riding.  Time to change.

    “get a job, hippy” : )

    Posted 51 minutes ago
    chrismac
    Full Member

    A Cove Hummer

    What a great bike they were. I still miss mine

    Posted 41 minutes ago
    1
    sharkattack
    Full Member

    This is one brand I would hate to disappear. I still have my Blizzard frame from the early 90’s and a mate has a scandium Rocky of the same vintage.

    Yeah the problem is that if you love them so much you need to buy their bikes. One every 30 years won’t keep their lights on.

    Posted 31 minutes ago
    relapsed_mandalorian
    Full Member

    Yeah the problem is that if you love them so much you need to buy their bikes.

    I would have bought another one but for two reasons:

    1. The new Slayer design is meh.

    2. It’s bloody silly money.

    Posted 18 minutes ago
    PJay
    Free Member

    Sorry about the thread thing, it happens when I publish a story and it automatically creates a new thread. There is a techno way to stop this happening and join it up with the original thread, but only Mark knows how to do it and he’s been too busy with other things today.

    But this is becoming a bit of a throw away response whenever this complaint is raised (it’s been going on for months). Perhaps it’s a skill that could be learnt before letting folk loose on the forums.

    Merge threads has been a fairly standard tool for as long as there have been forums.

    Anyway I always lusted after an 853 Blizzard (the red & white maple leaf paintjob was lovely) but at twice the price of comparable frames because it was welded in Canada rather put it out of reach.

    Posted 10 minutes ago
