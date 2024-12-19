Day 14: SQ Lab Contact Points Mega Bundle

Saddle 6OX ERGOWAVE® active 2.1 ltd. Team, £159.95

Join the team and make a statement with this version of the popular 6OX saddle! This is designed to shift the bodyweight towards the sit bones and to follow the pedalling movement to mobilise the lower back and increase comfort. Different inserts can be used to adjust how firm it is.

Grips 7OX 2.0 Pro, £33.00

The Downhill and Gravity grip for ultimate performance. The new generation of the 7OX grip sets new standards with improved rubber compound and new grip design to provide less arm pump and more comfort. Its design follows the natural, angled shape of your fingers to provide maximum grip in all conditions.

Handlebars 3OX Carbon, £279.99

Choose between 9°, 12° or 16° Backsweep and three different Rise options to make the 3OX the last handlebar you’ll ever need. Being one of only two brands that passed the “Zedler End of Life” test without breakage, the 3OX combines stability with optimized ergonomics to match your individual riding style.

Pedals 5OX, £79.95

The 5OX Pedals have a slightly concave and outwardly rotated pedal surface to give an ergonomic position on the pedal is ensured, while three different axle lengths allow a physiologically natural foot position on the pedal, even for larger feet or a V-shaped foot position.

Liner shorts SQ-Short ONE10, £99.95

The liner shorts ONE10 come with a thin and firm padding to minimize unnecessary pressure and friction that occur on long days in the saddle. The pad retains its shape and offers support where needed: a thin layer of orthopedic TPE gel absorbs the small movements occurring through the pedaling motion, reducing the stress on your sit bones.

Gloves SQ-Gloves ONE10, £64.95

The SQ-Gloves ONE10 Gloves have a waterproof, thin and flexible palm for protection against the cold. On cold days or in the rain, the rain cover can be pulled over the fingers, which is otherwise hidden at the top of the wrist. Slim and Wide ensure an optimal fit.

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

Viewing 9 posts - 1 through 9 (of 9 total)
  • Day 14: SQ Lab Contact Points Mega Bundle
  • 1
    BadlyWiredDog
    Full Member

    The text on the entry bit refers to the SKS mudguard  prize – the question is correct though – and the additional point link to the website also points at the SKS one.

    Big fan of SQ Lab saddles here 🙂

    Posted 6 hours ago
    monkeyboyjc
    Full Member

    Would love to try those bars!!

    Posted 5 hours ago
    augustuswindsock
    Full Member

    What BWD said, click link is for SKS, not sqlab!

    and also an SQ labs saddle fan here!

    Posted 5 hours ago
    1
    danieljohnreynolds
    Full Member

    Bit of an abrupt ending!!!  “You can’t have too many flat pedals, can you …, no!” <end>!

    Posted 5 hours ago
    LongboardSi
    Free Member

    Question text is corrected – but link still took me to the SKS page

    Posted 4 hours ago
    wheelsonfire1
    Full Member

    I’m interested in the saddle and have been to the website to locate a dealer, hopefully there will be one local to me with a reasonable return policy. The website doesn’t give UK ones though, anyone know the British distributor?

    Posted 2 hours ago
    oldfart
    Full Member

    When I click on my email link it keeps telling me origin unreachable with an error time at 859 this morning?

    Posted 2 hours ago
    1
    desperatebicycle
    Full Member

    Stupidly Qexpensive Labs. So a nice thing(s) to win.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    oldfart
    Full Member

    Still managed to enter competition so all’s good

    “All the science I don’t understand”

    Obviously I’d like to win today’s prize but to me there seems to be a lot of overthinking going on here ?

    £15 Charge Spoon saddle , Endura Singletrack lycra shorts and a pair of Odi grips work for me .

    Posted 2 hours ago
