Megasack 2024 Day 1: Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike

Win this Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike today

This balance bike comes with 12 inch wheels, but as the rider grows you can convert it to 14 inch wheels. It also comes disc brake ready – you can add a specially designed Magura brake to this bike, if you desire. In the box you get the 12 inch bike, plus a set of frame protecting stickers, and a very cute little mudguard.

The bike itself comes with some neat features that really show the thought that’s gone into this bike. There’s a foot rest for cruising along, downtube protector for overly ambitious kerb climbing, and angled tyre valves so you can easily get your pump attached to those dinky wheels. Proper knobbly Vee Crown Gem tyres give grip and a comfortable ride for whichever lucky little one gets their mitts on this.

Today’s Question

Instructions

Make sure you are logged in

Enter your email address

Answer today’s question

Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw

Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.

Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.

If you are reading this, you are not logged in. You must be logged in to enter our competitions.

Keep track of everything MegaSack 24 here.

Spread the word: Facebook

Threads

Pinterest

More

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Related