Megasack 2024 Day 1: Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike

Competition

Win this Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike today

This balance bike comes with 12 inch wheels, but as the rider grows you can convert it to 14 inch wheels. It also comes disc brake ready – you can add a specially designed Magura brake to this bike, if you desire. In the box you get the 12 inch bike, plus a set of frame protecting stickers, and a very cute little mudguard.

The bike itself comes with some neat features that really show the thought that’s gone into this bike. There’s a foot rest for cruising along, downtube protector for overly ambitious kerb climbing, and angled tyre valves so you can easily get your pump attached to those dinky wheels. Proper knobbly Vee Crown Gem tyres give grip and a comfortable ride for whichever lucky little one gets their mitts on this.

Today’s Question

Instructions

  • Make sure you are logged in
  • Enter your email address
  • Answer today’s question
  • Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
  • Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
  • Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.
If you are reading this, you are not logged in. You must be logged in to enter our competitions.

Hannah Dobson

Managing Editor

I came to Singletrack having decided there must be more to life than meetings. I like all bikes, but especially unusual ones. More than bikes, I like what bikes do. I think that they link people and places; that cycling creates a connection between us and our environment; bikes create communities; deliver freedom; bring joy; and improve fitness. They're environmentally friendly and create friendly environments. I try to write about all these things in the hope that others might discover the joy of bikes too.

Home Forums Megasack 2024 Day 1: Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike

Viewing 12 posts - 1 through 12 (of 12 total)
  • Megasack 2024 Day 1: Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike
  • richardkennerley
    Full Member

    I seem to get stuck in a loop of it saying I need to log in then telling me I’ve reached the maximum number of entries? Not sure if it’s just me or twisted to other ongoing problems with the forum etc?

    Posted 5 hours ago
    oldschool
    Full Member

    I’m getting the same message

    Posted 5 hours ago
    mpeacock
    Full Member

    “MEGASACK” ethereal voiceover everytime magegasack is said, as requested to return last year without me asking – Love it!!!

    Oh and I have the same issue when trying to enter as well 🙁

    Posted 5 hours ago
    Mark
    Full Member

    Can you try again now?

     

    Posted 5 hours ago
    flyingmonkeycorps
    Full Member

    Working for me.

    Posted 4 hours ago
    NJA
    Full Member

    Worked for me.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    Mark
    Full Member

    At the top of each entry form it should show you how many entries you have made and how long there is to run on the draw.

    Posted 3 hours ago
    1
    ready
    Full Member

    I don’t want to win this kids bike, so if I deliberatly answer an incorrect answer will I still have the extra entries for the MegaSack Draw?

    Posted 3 hours ago
    Tracey
    Full Member

    Now working for me

    Posted 3 hours ago
    1
    ossify
    Full Member

    I don’t want to win this kids bike, so if I deliberatly answer an incorrect answer will I still have the extra entries for the MegaSack Draw?

    Usually the answer to this is just to enter it late, after the daily one has been drawn.

    Posted 2 hours ago
    Woo
    Full Member

    This is all a bit complicated as I am a bear of small brain. I may or may not have entered one or more competitions.

    Posted 42 minutes ago
    Mark
    Full Member

    If this bit says ‘3’ you have got your maximum of 3 entries in the daily draw.

    Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 16.05.21

     

    If this bit say ‘1’ You are in the MegaSack draw.

     

    Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 16.05.27

    Posted 36 minutes ago
Viewing 12 posts - 1 through 12 (of 12 total)

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

