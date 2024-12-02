Win this Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike today
- Price: £220
- From: Kids Ride Shotgun
This balance bike comes with 12 inch wheels, but as the rider grows you can convert it to 14 inch wheels. It also comes disc brake ready – you can add a specially designed Magura brake to this bike, if you desire. In the box you get the 12 inch bike, plus a set of frame protecting stickers, and a very cute little mudguard.
The bike itself comes with some neat features that really show the thought that’s gone into this bike. There’s a foot rest for cruising along, downtube protector for overly ambitious kerb climbing, and angled tyre valves so you can easily get your pump attached to those dinky wheels. Proper knobbly Vee Crown Gem tyres give grip and a comfortable ride for whichever lucky little one gets their mitts on this.
Today’s Question
Instructions
- Make sure you are logged in
- Enter your email address
- Answer today’s question
- Click the extra links to gain extra entries in the draw
- Verify your email address by click the link in the email we just sent you.
- Check back here tomorrow and the winners’ name will appear below.
Home › Forums › Megasack 2024 Day 1: Kids Ride Shotgun Dirt Hero Balance Bike
You must be logged in to reply to this topic.
Spread the word:
Spread the word: