Best Image of 2024: Singletrack Issue 155 Cover by Pete Scullion

News

by 0

Your votes have been counted, and the verdict is in: you’ve voted this shot by Pete Scullion from Issue 155’s cover as the Best Image of 2024.

  • Photographer: Pete Scullion
  • Camera: Nikon D850 Settings: Nikon 14mm f2.8 lens, 30 seconds, f2.8, ISO 2500
  • Location: Sierra Negra
  • Rider: Doug MacDonald of Basque MTB

“A photo idea that has been floating around my head for years finally came to fruition in the inky darkness of Sierra Negra. Doug MacDonald of Basque MTB’s silhouette like a statue carved in stone against the Milky Way. Amidst the Pyrenees’ tallest peaks we enjoyed the stars that stretched to the horizon in all directions before welcoming the sun over the horizon.” – Pete Scullion

A message from the photographer:


More Reviews

Singletrack Weekly Word

Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024. Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go.

Author Profile Picture

Orange Switch 6er. Stif Squatcher. Schwalbe Magic Mary Purple Addix front. Maxxis DHR II 3C MaxxTerra rear. Coil fan. Ebikes are not evil. I have been a writer for nigh on 20 years, a photographer for 25 years and a mountain biker for 30 years. I have written countless magazine and website features and route guides for the UK mountain bike press, most notably for the esteemed and highly regarded Singletrackworld. Although I am a Lancastrian, I freely admit that West Yorkshire is my favourite place to ride. Rarely a week goes by without me riding and exploring the South Pennines.

More posts from Ben