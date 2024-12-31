Best Image of 2024: Singletrack Issue 155 Cover by Pete Scullion

Your votes have been counted, and the verdict is in: you’ve voted this shot by Pete Scullion from Issue 155’s cover as the Best Image of 2024.

Photographer : Pete Scullion

: Pete Scullion Camera : Nikon D850 Settings: Nikon 14mm f2.8 lens, 30 seconds, f2.8, ISO 2500

: Nikon D850 Settings: Nikon 14mm f2.8 lens, 30 seconds, f2.8, ISO 2500 Location : Sierra Negra

: Sierra Negra Rider: Doug MacDonald of Basque MTB

“A photo idea that has been floating around my head for years finally came to fruition in the inky darkness of Sierra Negra. Doug MacDonald of Basque MTB’s silhouette like a statue carved in stone against the Milky Way. Amidst the Pyrenees’ tallest peaks we enjoyed the stars that stretched to the horizon in all directions before welcoming the sun over the horizon.” – Pete Scullion

A message from the photographer:





