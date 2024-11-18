Up to 35% off Hunt Wheelsets during Black Friday season

HUNT is offering up to 35% off wheels for their Black Friday promotion with some big deals on their lightweight XC wheels in both carbon and alloy.
The complete list of HUNT XC Wheelsetsa Black Friday Deals:
HUNT XC Wide
Save 25%:
£479.00 £359.26
“The HUNT XC Wide wheelset boasts front and rear specific, FEA-developed alloy rims. The rear rim gets a 26mm internal rim width and ‘V’ profile to help shrug off knocks and impacts, while the front receives a rounder profile and 28mm internal rim width, great for comfort and providing plenty of grip.”
The wheelset uses HUNT’s RapidEngage hubset with 5 degrees of engagement and weighs in at just 1693g.
HUNT Race XC
Save 30%:
£579.00 £405.30
“As the name suggests, the HUNT Race XC is an alloy wheelset designed to be competitive for riders wanting to challenge themselves in between the tapes. This lightweight wheelset is built around an alloy rim with 24mm internal width, laced to 5 degree RapidEngage hubs with straight pull Pillar stainless steel spokes.”
The HUNT Race XC wheelset promises “fast acceleration” and weighs in at just 1517g a pair.
HUNT Proven Carbon Race XC
Save 25%:
£1,099.99 £824.26
“HUNT’s carbon-proven range of wheels was launched last year with a range of 30mm internal carbon rims; each specifically developed and manufactured for different disciplines and use cases. The HUNT Proven Carbon Race XC straddles that fine line between all-day, long-distance wheel and fast-rolling racer.
“Front and rear rims are tuned to their use, with the rear offering carbon reinforcement in key areas to ward off rock strikes and the front tailored for a more comfortable and compliant ride. The 30mm internal rims are optimised for tyres between 2.25″ and 2.4in, and thanks to the clever carbon construction and Pillar triple butted spokes, they weigh in at just 1469g a pair.”
HUNT Proven Carbon Race XC UD
Save 10%:
£1,599.00 £1439.10
“If you’re after a wheelset built to dominate the race course, then the HUNT Proven Race XC UD wheelset is the one to look at. Again, this wheelset uses a 30mm internal rim width, but HUNT’s engineers have cut the weight even further by using a combination of clever carbon layup and carbon UD spokes.”
This 1254g wheelset also boasts a higher engagement hub, the HUNT S_RapidEngage, sporting a larger 90t drive ring to give the 3×2 system an engagement angle of just 2 degrees.
