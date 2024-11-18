Must Watch: Making History – The Women of Freeride

Unless you live under a rock, you probably know that this year saw the first women’s event at Red Bull Rampage. But it might have escaped your attention just how long women have been working to make that happen, and why it means so much to so many people to see this year’s competitors take to the hillside in Virgin, Utah.

This documentary does a great job of conveying how invested women in freeride have been in getting riders to Rampage. It also does a nice job of touching on the different motivations and approaches to preparation and nerves that each rider brought to the competition.

Can’t see the video? Head here.

I was there (man) and confess to getting a little bit emotional all over again watching this. If you want to read more from behind the scenes, you can check out all my Red Bull Rampage coverage here:

