Must Watch: Making History – The Women of Freeride

Unless you live under a rock, you probably know that this year saw the first women’s event at Red Bull Rampage. But it might have escaped your attention just how long women have been working to make that happen, and why it means so much to so many people to see this year’s competitors take to the hillside in Virgin, Utah.

This documentary does a great job of conveying how invested women in freeride have been in getting riders to Rampage. It also does a nice job of touching on the different motivations and approaches to preparation and nerves that each rider brought to the competition.

Can’t see the video? Head here.

I was there (man) and confess to getting a little bit emotional all over again watching this. If you want to read more from behind the scenes, you can check out all my Red Bull Rampage coverage here:

Red Bull Rampage: What’s The Motivation?

“Seriously, people do that for fun? They’re not being punished for some heinous crime?”This was my Aunt’s incredulous response to seeing footage from Red Bull Rampage, and while those of…

Georgia Astle: Finding Fun In The Process At Red Bull Rampage

Born and raised in Whistler, Georgia Astle didn’t actually like mountain biking as a kid, preferring instead to run alongside her mum, who’d ride regularly with group of friends. Always…

A Spectator’s Guide To Red Bull Rampage

Maybe you’re interested in heading out to watch Red Bull Rampage first hand. After my experience last week, I figured a few hints and tips on what to take with…

Cool Head And A Spicy Line: Tom Isted’s Red Bull Rampage Debut

Tom Isted has me nervous. Despite his reassurance that he’s going to keep things chilled and just try and get down in one piece, his YouTube videos speak to a…

Red Bull Rampage 2024: Finals Day and Men’s Results

Watching Red Bull Rampage is less of an adrenaline event and more of an endurance one. As is traditional, practice was delayed by wind. The organisers tried to get the…

Rampage Diary 4: Location Location Location

Red Bull Rampage owes everything to its location. If it were anywhere else in the world it would a different event. The Rampage sites, just outside Virgin, Utah, are a…

First Ever Women’s Red Bull Rampage: The Results

Shovels down. It’s competition day. The dig teams are heading towards holiday mode, all the heavy work done. The riders, too, are horsing around in the car park. Maybe they’re…

Red Bull Rampage Diary 3: Go Big, But Come Home

Today was the last day of practice for the women, tomorrow is showtime. But when you watch Red Bull Rampage on the TV, with all the Loud Hype Stoke production…

Red Bull Rampage Diary 2: A Changing Soundtrack

Yesterday’s percussive accompaniment of the slapping of shovels picked up a different rhythm today at Red Bull Rampage, for the second day of practice. As I walked up the lower…

Home Forums Must Watch: Making History – The Women of Freeride

  • Blackflag
    Free Member

    I’d love to watch this, but there doesnt seem to be a video??

     

    Posted 4 hours ago
    stwhannah
    Full Member

    @Blackflag hmm… for some reason the Red Bull embed is not working. Link added – enjoy!

    Posted 4 hours ago
    Blackflag
    Free Member

    Cheers Hannah. Found it on pinkbike 😉

    Its was ace. Always find it inspiring when riders crash hard and then go again on the same feature.

    Posted 3 hours ago
