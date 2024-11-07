UK Trails Project Publishes First Report Into UK Trails Network

Hopefully you remember when it was announced that SRAM was funding a UK Trails Project. And hopefully somewhere along the way you took part in the consultation, perhaps in person, or by filling in their survey. At the start of the process, we hoped it might eventually lead to better access to trails, and a more sustainable future for our trails. This report sets out the findings from the research, along with ‘work packages’ to be carried out in the next phase.

Scottish Cycling, through Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), manages the project, and is supported by a steering group including British Cycling, Cycling Ireland, Welsh Cycling, Forestry and Land Scotland, Forestry England, Natural Resources Wales, Outscape Northern Ireland, along with the project funders, SRAM.

Balancing the views of land managers and sport-focussed governing bodies was likely never a recipe for a radical change agenda, but there is a useful evidence base in the report and a clear identification of the issues that need to be addressed in order to facilitate the sustainable growth of mountain biking. Hopefully as the project moves into the next phase, some of the grassroots experts and volunteers will be brought into the project. There are so many who have already devoted so much time and effort into trying to secure sustainable access or maintaining our trails, and it will be important for the project to have legitimacy among the mountain bike community to be seen to use these credible and valued resources.

Here’s the official PR:

UK TRAILS PROJECT PUBLISHES FIRST OF ITS KIND, IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION INTO THE UK TRAILS NETWORK AT SCOTTISH MOUNTAIN BIKE CONFERENCE TODAY.

After an exciting 12 months, the UK Trails Project today reaches an important milestone with the release of its first report ‘The Trail – Its People, Place and Time’, at the Scottish Mountain Bike Conference taking place in the Tweed Valley.

This landmark document presents the results of project manager, David Evans, engagement with members of the mountain bike and land management communities over the last year, with over 2000 survey responses, 8 public workshops, and 30 interviews with key stakeholders across the UK.

‘The Trail’ provides an interesting and informative read for everyone with an interest mountain bike trail provision.

David Evans: Project Management never used to be this interesting

UK Trail Project Manager David Evans said:

‘We are delighted to today release this report. ‘The Trail’ addresses the challenges the sport faces as it seeks to create a more secure and sustainable future, with issues such as the lack of trail provision in certain areas and the need for greater consideration for other users and habitats in the shared spaces riders enjoy.’

‘It also documents the sport’s history and key stages in the rapid evolution which created mountain biking as we know it today. Using feedback from riders at all technical levels we were able to evidence the health and societal benefits mountain biking brings and why it defines many riders’ lives. These real-life stories paint a broad picture of mountain biking, explaining what and how the sport impacts and brings benefit to people’s lives in ways that often go undervalued.’

Building trust and open communication has been the UK Trails Project’s greatest strength. By taking a listening and pragmatic approach, Dave has brought together parties which may not have spoken for several years.

As it enters Phase 2, the project will work with several partners to build the frameworks required to make cooperation between riders and land managers easier, more structured and in some cases, possible for the first time.

Dan Cook, Forestry England said:

“Since the 1990s we have created an extensive network of cycle trails, providing the broadest range and some of the best off-road routes in England. We are proud to support the UK Trails Project, and this new report compliments our own recently-published strategy.

“It is great to see the views, experiences, and hopes of many stakeholders, including individual riders, trail groups, other users, and land managers. As the first stage of the UK Trails Project, this crucial document will help shape our approaches.

“At Forestry England we will use the report to support our ever-strengthening relationships with trusting and positive trail associations and rider groups. Together, we can continue to deliver cycling and mountain biking activities across the nation’s forests; the most popular place to cycle off-road in England.”

Amy Gardner Sport and Participation Director at British Cycling said:

‘Over the last 18 months, British Cycling has been pleased to be a steering group member of the UK trails project (UKTP). This unique project, led by Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), is now releasing its first report designed to review the state of mountain biking in the UK. We’re delighted to support the project’s aims of bringing together the mountain biking and land management communities and improving communication and understanding to help secure sustainable and accessible trails for the future.’

Philip Weston, Head of Place Shaping at Outscape Northern Ireland

“Outscape is delighted to have been part of the UK Trails Project, and we applaud the team for their work to date. This initial report lays a crucial foundation for greater collaboration between land managers and mountain bikers both here in Northern Ireland, and across the UK. We believe its recommendations will enhance sustainable trail development and eagerly anticipate the comprehensive insights from the next phase of the project.”

Robbie George, Director of Development and Events at Beicio Cymru (Welsh Cycling)

We at Beicio Cymru are delighted to see the publication of this incredibly valuable report. We are excited about the future of our trails, and the positive impact that the report and the work packages planned for 2025 will undoubtedly have on them. Bringing together volunteer groups and landowners for the benefit of our MTB trail infrastructure will only serve to strengthen our message that Wales is made for bikes.

Alex Rafferty, SRAM MTB Communications Manager added:

“The UK Trails Project marks an exciting step forward in uniting key stakeholders across the mountain biking community to create a clear and collaborative approach to trail building, maintenance, and access. In just its first year, the project has already developed a versatile range of management options that can be scaled to meet the unique needs of different trail types.

By bringing together landowners, cycling organizations, and professional bodies, the project fosters a shared understanding of each group’s priorities, creating a solid foundation for the future growth and sustainability of our sport.”

Using data and expert input from across the UK, The Trail concludes by setting out ten work packages which the UK Trails Project will deliver over the next two years to help create a more sustainable and suitable trail network throughout the UK.

FAQ Section

1. What is the UK Trails Project (UKTP)?

The UK Trails Project is an initiative aimed at enhancing the sustainability, security, and inclusivity of the mountain biking trail network across the UK. It brings together key stakeholders, including mountain bikers, land managers, and national governing bodies, to create a better-managed, more inclusive trail system.

This new project, supported by an initial 3 year project manager post, has been created to support the mountain bike community, governing bodies, and land managers/owners to share knowledge, discuss issues and opportunities for greater collaboration, and improve the sustainability of the mountain bike trail network across the UK.

Scottish Cycling, through Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), manages the post, and project, and is supported by a steering group including British Cycling, Cycling Ireland, Welsh Cycling, Forestry and Land Scotland, Forestry England, Natural Resources Wales, Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, along with the project funders, SRAM.

2. What are the main goals of the UK Trails Project?

The primary goals of the UK Trails Project are to:

Enhance Trail Sustainability : Ensure that mountain biking trails are designed, built, and maintained in ways that are environmentally friendly and can withstand increased use over time.

: Ensure that mountain biking trails are designed, built, and maintained in ways that are environmentally friendly and can withstand increased use over time. Improve Trail Accessibility : Expand the variety and number of trails available, particularly by integrating unsanctioned trails into official networks and developing more accessible trails for riders of different skill levels and backgrounds.

: Expand the variety and number of trails available, particularly by integrating unsanctioned trails into official networks and developing more accessible trails for riders of different skill levels and backgrounds. Foster Collaboration : Build stronger relationships between the mountain biking community and land management organizations to ensure mutual understanding and cooperative trail management.

: Build stronger relationships between the mountain biking community and land management organizations to ensure mutual understanding and cooperative trail management. Increase Inclusivity : Make mountain biking more inclusive by expanding trail options for diverse user groups, including children, beginners, and older riders, while considering the needs of marginalized groups.

: Make mountain biking more inclusive by expanding trail options for diverse user groups, including children, beginners, and older riders, while considering the needs of marginalized groups. Develop Better Governance: Establish clearer governance structures for mountain biking to ensure that all stakeholders, from riders to land managers, can collaborate effectively.

3. Why is the UK Trails Project important for the future of mountain biking in the UK?

The UK Trails Project is crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of mountain biking. With the sport’s increasing popularity, there is a need to balance rider demand with environmental conservation, land management responsibilities, and community interests. The project helps align these interests by:

Enhancing cooperation between riders and land managers.

Developing sustainable trail networks that can accommodate more users.

Addressing legal and safety concerns to ensure mountain biking remains a viable outdoor activity across the UK. Without this project, unsustainable trail use, environmental degradation, and conflicting access rights could threaten the future of the sport.

4. How does mountain biking access differ across the UK?

Scotland : Mountain bikers enjoy the widest access under the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, which allows responsible use on almost all trails.

: Mountain bikers enjoy the widest access under the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, which allows responsible use on almost all trails. England & Wales : Access is more restricted, governed by Rights of Way laws, which can be complex and limit access to certain trails.

: Access is more restricted, governed by Rights of Way laws, which can be complex and limit access to certain trails. Northern Ireland: Public access is highly limited, with mountain biking mostly confined to designated trails in forests and parks.

5. What is considered responsible trail use?

Responsible trail use involves sticking to designated trails, respecting land management operations, and not modifying the terrain without permission. In Scotland, for instance, “responsible use” is defined by the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

6. How are mountain bike trails managed?

Trail management varies by location but often involves collaboration between land managers and volunteer groups or trail associations. Formal agreements are sometimes reached to maintain and develop trails, while unsanctioned trails may be adopted if they meet safety and environmental criteria.

7. How does the UK Trails Project plan to improve sustainability?

The project emphasises sustainable trail building and maintenance practices. It promotes trails that are designed to minimize environmental damage, such as erosion and habitat disruption, while providing a great experience for riders. The project encourages collaboration between trail builders, land managers, and environmental groups to ensure that trails are responsibly managed and that their environmental impact is reduced.

8. How does the UKTP aim to expand trail accessibility?

The UKTP seeks to increase the variety of trails available across the UK. This includes:

Integrating unsanctioned trails into the formal network when appropriate, ensuring they meet safety and environmental standards.

Developing more entry-level trails for beginners, families, and younger riders.

Expanding the number of advanced trails to meet the demands of more experienced riders.

Increasing access to trail networks in underrepresented regions, making mountain biking more accessible to rural and urban communities alike.

9. Why is collaboration between mountain bikers and land managers a key goal of the project?

Effective collaboration is essential for managing the growing popularity of mountain biking while protecting natural resources and addressing landowners’ concerns. The UKTP aims to create formal partnerships where riders and land managers work together to manage and maintain trails. This ensures that:

Trails are kept safe and well-maintained.

Environmental concerns are addressed.

Local communities benefit from the positive economic impact of mountain biking. Without these partnerships, there is a risk of unsanctioned trail building, which can lead to environmental damage and conflicts between user groups.

10. How will the UK Trails Project make mountain biking more inclusive?

Inclusivity is a major goal of the UKTP. The project recognizes that mountain biking should be accessible to all, regardless of age, gender, ability, or socioeconomic background. The UKTP will:

Develop a wider variety of trail grades to accommodate riders of all levels, from children and beginners to expert mountain bikers.

Promote initiatives that engage underrepresented groups in mountain biking, such as women, ethnic minorities, and disabled riders, ensuring that everyone feels welcome.

Encourage the development of trails in more urban areas, where access to green spaces and recreational facilities may be limited.

11. What are the long-term benefits of the UK Trails Project for the mountain biking community?

The long-term benefits of the UKTP include:

Health and Well-being : Providing accessible outdoor recreation contributes to physical and mental health benefits, encouraging people of all ages to stay active.

: Providing accessible outdoor recreation contributes to physical and mental health benefits, encouraging people of all ages to stay active. Environmental Stewardship : By promoting sustainable trail management, the project helps preserve the UK’s natural landscapes for future generations.

: By promoting sustainable trail management, the project helps preserve the UK’s natural landscapes for future generations. Economic Growth : Well-managed trails attract tourism and generate income for local economies, particularly in rural areas, through bike rentals, cafés, and accommodations.

: Well-managed trails attract tourism and generate income for local economies, particularly in rural areas, through bike rentals, cafés, and accommodations. Community Building: Trail networks foster community by bringing together riders, volunteers, and land managers to care for and enjoy shared outdoor spaces.

12. What future developments are planned under the UKTP?

The project will enter its second phase in 2024, focusing on work packages designed to improve trail management processes, educate policymakers on the benefits of mountain biking, and integrate unsanctioned trails into formal networks where possible.

