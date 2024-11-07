New Scottish Enduro Association Launched: Could you be part of It?

The future of enduro in the UK is looking uncertain, with major event organisers Tweedlove and Kev Duckworth of PMBA hanging up their clipboards for this year. Ironically, maybe, this comes just after the first ever officially sanctioned British Enduro Championships were held, with national jerseys for the winner. In Scotland, there’s a hope that all the momentum of the past won’t be lost, and today Developing Mountain Biking In Scotland (DMBinS) has announced the launch of a new Scottish Enduro Association. They’re also looking for committee members to join, so if you fancy helping build the future of enduro in Scotland, here’s your chance.

Over to the official PR from DMBinS:

NEW SCOTTISH ENDURO ASSOCIATION LAUNCHED

Scottish Cycling and Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS) are delighted to launch an exciting opportunity for members of the enduro mountain bike racing community to come forward to support the formation of a volunteer led Scottish Enduro Association to support enduro racing, in line with other sustainable off-road series’.

The Scottish Enduro Association would be supported by Scottish Cycling and DMBinS to deliver the Scottish Enduro Championships, and depending on the development of a strong officials workforce, run a Scottish Enduro Series in 2025 and beyond.

The newly formed association will require a committee of competent people in a range of roles, including people with experience of chair, secretary, treasurer, enduro course design, and marketing and communications, particularly social media. For its inception, staff members of Scottish Cycling and DMBinS will select a qualified and experienced group with the required skillset, however it is anticipated that the association will adopt articles that require an AGM on annual basis.

The Scottish Enduro Association will be able to support the delivery of events, link with trails associations, help develop athletes and provide strategic overview and direction for enduro in Scotland.

Fraser Johnston, Head of Development (Clubs & Events), said

“With the successful British Enduro Champs being recently held at Ae Forest, we are delighted to be able to support the setup of the Scottish Enduro Association. We provide support to the existing Scottish MTB Cross Country Association (SXC) and the Scottish Downhill Association (SDA) and these are sustainable series’, which helps riders enjoy our sport and provide athletes with a pathway of events to achieve on the world stage. We believe that this model can help replicate that success for the Enduro discipline.”

Graeme McLean, Head of Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland, said:

“Enduro has been the largest mountain bike discipline in terms of participation since 2014. The launch of the Scottish Enduro Association provides an opportunity for the discipline to have a sustainable structure, made up of passionate, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable people from a variety of backgrounds, who can drive the discipline forward. We are delighted to help the process and hope this leads to what we all want – more sanctioned races and great experiences for riders on sustainable trail networks.”

The following roles are available:

Role will involve leadership, coordination, delegation to other committee members, liaising with staff at Scottish Cycling/DMBinS, and budget/risk management oversight responsibilities.

Link to role responsibilities

Responsible for ensuring effective communication within the committee.

Link to role responsibilities

Responsible for overseeing the organisation’s finances and ensuring fiscal responsibility

Link to role responsibilities

Responsible for shaping and supporting the implementation of the strategic direction of the association’s public image, outreach, and audience engagement.

Link to role responsibilities

Responsible for shaping the event’s success and rider experience.

Link to role responsibilities

Responsible for ensuring that riders’ voices are heard, safety is prioritised, and providing a voice for rider feedback on the quality of the event organisation and the fairness of the racing.

Link to role responsibilities

The staff team within Scottish Cycling and DMBinS will support the championships and the potential series in its first year. After the first year, it will be up to the Scottish Enduro Association to revisit the model for the second year to ensure the sustainability of the Association and the discipline.

Those interested in any of the roles should send the following items to events@scottishcycling.org.uk and info@DMBinS.com

Brief cover letter detailing the role you are interested in & why you are passionate about it

CV that details your competencies

The process for setting up the association is as follows:

7 th November – Launched – submissions open

November – Launched – submissions open 28 th November – Closing date for submissions

November – Closing date for submissions 6 th December – Notifications on success or ‘not at this moment’ issued

December – Notifications on success or ‘not at this moment’ issued W/C 16th December – First meeting of Scottish Enduro Association

