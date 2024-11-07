Funding Cuts To Welsh Trails Confirmed

We’ve been reporting for a while that there were extensive budget cuts threatened at Natural Resources Wales, the land manager responsible for most of the places you’re likely to ride in Wales. These threaten the visitor facilities at the trail centres, but also – as staff numbers are cut – the maintenance of the trails themselves. Without staff to asses and repair trails, who will maintain them? Those involved in the Welsh cycling industry united in an effort to stop the cuts, however, yesterday, the NRW Board approved changes to make savings of £12m by 2025-26. This is £1m than originally planned, but still a huge reduction.

The cut will remove 233 posts from the organisational structure — of which 113 are unoccupied vacant posts. This means that 120 occupied posts will be removed from the structure by April 2025. NRW states that there are around 200 ongoing vacancies and new posts which they will use for redeployment opportunities. Further details can be viewed on the Case for Change Information Page, although there are no details as to exactly which posts will be removed or retained.

The background information states that ‘We will no longer operate catering and retail provision at visitor centres, we will actively seek out partners to run these services. The sites will remain open for walking, biking, play areas, car parking and toilet provision.’ So, take your own sandwiches (or better still, buy some at a local small business). As NRW has stated that it intends for the sites to ‘remain open for walking, biking, play areas, car parking and toilet provision’ you would hope that the budget doesn’t affect those responsible for trail maintenance, but that remains to be seen.

In future, you can have a wee, but no coffee.

Here’s the official PR from NRW:

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will implement important changes to its structure, enabling it to sharpen its focus on areas where it can make the most meaningful impact for people and nature.

Following extensive consultation with the Trade Unions and their members, alongside engagement with staff, NRW will streamline its activities and concentrate its resources on delivering essential services that only it can provide. It will invest in priority areas that will drive long-term benefits for Wales’ natural environment including enhancing efforts in improving water quality and monitoring.

The changes, which have now been approved by NRW’s Board, will ensure that the organisation is better equipped to deliver its corporate plan objectives to support nature’s recovery, tackling climate change, and minimising pollution.

Sir David Henshaw, NRW Chair said:

“Our goal is to ensure that every pound of public funding is used efficiently and effectively, with a focus on tackling the climate emergency, restoring biodiversity, and addressing environmental risks. The changes we’re making now will help us maximise our impact where it matters most.

“This process is not only about addressing financial constraints but about putting NRW in the best shape to tackle the most pressing environmental issues. Every decision is aimed at maximising our impact where it’s most needed.

“While some activities will be adapted or delivered differently, the changes will free up resources to be invested in the areas that matter most. This will allow NRW to continue its leadership role in protecting Wales’ natural resources, driving positive change for future generations.”

While NRW is committed to investing in priority areas, the organisation will have to stop or scale back certain services to ensure that resources are used as efficiently and effectively as possible.

Following Trade Union consultation, several proposals have been adjusted, reducing the number of roles to be removed from the organisational structure. 120 staff members are directly impacted by this change and where possible, they will be redeployed within the organisation.

These changes reflect NRW’s commitment to considering staff perspectives throughout the process.

Following Board approval some services will be reduced or delivered differently, including areas such as provision of recreation on the land in our care and interpretation services.

Additionally, certain activities that fall outside of NRW’s statutory responsibilities or have a lower impact on key environmental priorities will be discontinued. This includes no longer having a physical library service. The catering and retail operations at Visitor Centres will also end. More information about this will be provided at public meetings (dates of which will be publicised shortly).

Where there are changes in the services NRW will offer, it will work closely with customers, partners, and stakeholders to transition smoothly, ensuring the timely transfer of information, knowledge, and resources to others where possible.

Sir David added:

“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and resilience our staff have shown throughout this period of change. We know this has been a challenging time, and we recognise the uncertainty that many have experienced. This process has not been just about restructuring, but about reshaping our organisation with a clear focus on the future.

“We understand these changes come with a personal cost, and we are committed to supporting our team as we move forward. Together, we are building a stronger, more focused organisation, one that will continue to protect and enhance Wales’ natural environment for future generations.”

Back when investment was still going in to Coed y Brenin (8 years ago)

As we’ve reported before, businesses and communities around the key trail centres, like Coed y Brenin, are concerned that without the full suite of facilities at trail centres, visitor numbers will dwindle and those dependent on the likes of families staying in B&Bs will suffer. Local politicians have issued the following statements:

Councillor Delyth Lloyd-Griffiths said:

This is terrible news for Coed y Brenin, the staff, and everyone involved in the campaign to prevent the closure of this treasured local asset. It is also a blow to the local and visitor economies in Meirionnydd, to which Coed y Brenin contributes significantly. I am very disappointed that Natural Resources Wales have been so reluctant to work with local groups to seek a pragmatic, community-led solution to keep the centre open and allow the community to bring forward a viable business plan to take over the running of the whole site. The people I represent will be devastated by this news, as will those who come from far and wide to enjoy the recreation and social opportunities this world-class centre has to offer. I remain steadfast in my opinion that the future of Coed y Brenin lies in the hands of the local community and will continue to work with local group Caru Coed y Brenin to drive this forward.

Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP added:

This news comes as a devastating blow, foremost to the retail and catering staff at Coed y Brenin who have worked diligently under a cloud of uncertainty for months, but also to the wider community who have fought hard to resist this closure. We have argued from the outset that the long-term future of Coed y Brenin is best served in the hands of the local community, but sadly we have found ourselves in a position where the needs of the local community are being dismissed, despite overwhelming support for community ownership. We have repeatedly urged Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to engage constructively with local group Caru Coed y Brenin who are well-placed to take over the running of the site. The people of Coed y Brenin and the surrounding area have made Coed y Brenin what it is, and both NRW and the Welsh government should bear this in mind when tendering for future ownership. It is extremely regrettable that sufficient time wasn’t afforded to allow local groups to formally submit business plans, despite NRW assuring us in February that nothing would happen for two or three years. The closure of this fantastic resource is being rushed through without meaningful consultation and scrutiny, and with little regard to the impact on the local and visitor economies. Coed y Brenin is a fantastic brand which requires real investment and development, driven by those with the expertise and knowledge to harness the site’s potential. NRW should be working openly and creatively with local communities to ensure valued resources such as Coed y Brenin continue to serve local people and the Meirionnydd visitor economy alike. If NRW and the Welsh government aren’t willing to properly invest in the site then they should step aside and transfer responsibility to the local community who are ready and willing to step in.

It’s also not just about visitors – without maintenance of official trails, why would you travel to them? Failure to maintain and develop official trails can surely only lead to more conflict elsewhere, as people build the trails they want on their doorstep. Hopefully the local communities will be given the opportunity to run the catering facilities on NRW sites, maintaining the visitor numbers to the sites, keeping the demand for trails high – and their maintenance on the priority list for NRW’s future budgets.

