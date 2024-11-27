Must Watch: Rider Resilience – The Film

Prepare to be uplifted, brought to tears, reminded of your own traumas, and brought back to a positive frame of mind. This film from Rider Resilience has it all.

Here’s the official PR:

Rider Resilience, the film, is proudly sponsored by ORTLIEB, DMR, 7mesh, and Lyon Equipment, industry leaders who support the film’s mission to highlight the mental and physical benefits of cycling. The documentary is narrated by legendary rider and Rider Resilience advocate Martyn Ashton and features the personal stories of the late Nils Amelinckx, the founder of RiderResilience CIC, alongside fellow riders Rachael Walker and Sam Rice.

Sam

Rachael Walker’s story delves into the deeply personal topic of pregnancy loss, highlighting her strength, her journey, and healing through cycling. Sam Rice shares his experience of living with the effects of his father’s suicide, as well as his own battles with depression and substance abuse, and how cycling became his outlet for resilience and recovery.The film follows Nils’s journey after his devastating diagnosis of advanced bowel cancer in 2017, at the age of 30. Despite the grim prognosis, Nils found solace, strength, and clarity through cycling, photography, and writing. His journey resonated within the cycling community, and what began as a personal story has now evolved into the Rider Resilience movement.

Nils

This Community Interest Company (CIC) encourages others facing adversity to find cycling as a source of mental fortitude and physical resilience.Rider Resilience, a CIC devoted to helping people, aims to harness the collective power of the global cycling community to inspire and support those dealing with personal challenges. This film is a powerful testament to resilience, unity, and the transformative force of cycling, showing how it drives people to overcome life’s toughest obstacles.

Rachael

