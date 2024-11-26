Good Vibes Only: Taj In The Woods

However your day is going, this short video can only make it better. One of those riders you probably had as a teenage idol, Taj Mihelich, says it’s great to just ride your bike in the woods, regardless of radness. You too can ride like Taj. Enjoy.

My favorite part about mountain biking is being in the woods yet conversations about it always steer towards the exhilarating parts. Going fast and hitting jumps is cool but sadly these days I spend more time sitting at a desk than I do trying to get rad on a bicycle. Unplugging from the screens and the noise of the world seems more important than ever. Taj Mihelich

Mountain biking is so much more than vertigo inducing GoPro footage, life threatening speed and laser guided seat posts. I love that my bike carries me away from the noise of the world and out into the peace of the woods. I always feel a bit uncomfortable when I realize I work in marketing (I blame formative years listening to Bill Hicks) so I have done my best to be sincere in what I do. This is how I really feel on most every ride. I hope this inspires you to get out into the trees and take some deep breathes. Thanks to @loganpatricknelson for helping me try to share what I love and thanks to @fairdalebikes for the Elevator ride out there. #oldmantabletops

And while you’re here, have a peek behind the scenes in the Singletrack staff chat. Here’s Chipps’ response to seeing that video:

Nice. Taj still has one of my fave BMX video sections ever… Saw this first in 1994 I think. Still amazing. (And gave me a lifelong love of G.Love and Special Sauce who did the tune…)

P.S. If you want to improve your life, share nice things with friends and the algorithms will feed you more nice things. You can also find Taj’s In The Woods video on Instagram. Or, you could just go for a ride in the woods.

