Calendar Announced For 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, Valais

Next year’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships will be held in Valais, Switzerland, from 30 August to 14 September. There will be eight world Championship disciplines to compete in across seven venues. The Downhill is at Champery… epic rain and Danny Hart for World Champion?

Here’s the official PR below:

2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Valais: Calendar confirmed and E-mountain bike cross-country competitions awarded to Aletsch Arena/Bellwald.

The Valais 2025 CM MTB UCI Association (Valais 2025) is preparing to host a historic event: for the first time, eight mountain bike disciplines will be held in a single region, the Valais, from 30 August to 14 September 2025.

Competition calendar confirmed.

The official competition calendar for the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is now set, with detailed dates available on the official valais2025.ch website. While preparations are progressing apace, the two-week event promises to be an unforgettable spectacle for mountain bike enthusiasts. In addition to the eight UCI World Championships, a festive opening weekend packed with unique entertainment will be held in Sion on 30 and 31 August, offering spectators a unique foretaste of the event.

UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Championships awarded to Aletsch Arena/Bellwald.

The organisers of the Aletsch Arena/Bellwald races, already confirmed to host the Enduro and E-Enduro events, will also host the UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-country World Championships in 2025. Following several site visits in collaboration with the UCI and local stakeholders, and thanks to an exceptional natural setting combined with demanding technical courses, Bellwald has emerged as an ideal venue for this high-level competition, offering athletes challenges on a par with those of the UCI World Championships.

Philippe Sproll, Vice-president of the local organising committee and Director of Aletsch Arena AG, comments: « We are very pleased to add the organisation of the UCI E-mountain bike cross-country races to our programme, so that the Aletsch Arena/Bellwald region will be at the centre of the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships for even longer. This organisation is part of our strategy to develop mountain biking in our destination, and we look forward to welcoming the world’s elite for this competition. »

Championships will be held from 30 August to 4 September 2025, marking the start of this prestigious event.

Julien Hess, Director of Valais 2025, added: « This finalised calendar allows us to make further concrete progress in the preparations to ensure the success of these UCI World Championships, while continuing to use the remaining time and resources to build a strong and lasting legacy. »

