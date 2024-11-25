Extra 10% off Black Friday Deals at HUNT Wheels

Another Monday mood lifter: HUNT Wheels has sweetened its Black Friday offer with an extra 10% discount on sale wheels

With the discount code BF-EXTRA10, customers can save an extra 10% off wheels already reduced in the HUNT Black Friday offer. This covers wheels in HUNT’s extensive Road, Gravel and MTB ranges.

Top picks for mountain bikers include the all-new HUNT Proven Carbon H_Core Enduro wheelset, which retails at £1149, but with the 35% off Black Friday offer and the additional 10% saving hits the checkout at just £672.18! for a carbon enduro wheelset with a free lifetime crash replacement policy is quite the deal!

Check out the Carbon H_Core Enduro wheelset deal

Enduro riders wanting to roll on alloy hoops can pick up a pair of HUNT’s well-established Enduro Wide V2 wheelsets. With a 35% Black Friday discount and again the extra 10% saving, this hard-hitting wheelset ships for just £291.92

Check out the Enduro Wide V2 wheelset deal

If you have a trail bike that needs a fresh set of wheels, then the HUNT Trail Wide V2 wheelset is a steal at the moment. With a Black Friday saving of 30% plus the additional 10% discount, these lively trail wheels cost £314.37

Check out the Trail Wide V2 wheelset deal

This is just a selection of wheels on offer, but head over to the HUNT Wheels website for more deals and don’t forget to use the code BF-EXTRA10 at a discount.

I have been a writer for nigh on 20 years, a photographer for 25 years and a mountain biker for 30 years. I have written countless magazine and website features and route guides for the UK mountain bike press, most notably for the esteemed and highly regarded Singletrackworld.

