Cam Zink’s New Bike Is A Transformer For Play Time

Cam Zink has been working on his own bike design for a while, and has finally – sort of – revealed it to the world. You need to guess the password to see all the details. But we’ll not spoil all the fun by spilling the beans on that. In the spirit of the tease, we’ll only let a couple of cats out of the bag…

He’s clear in this video that this isn’t a bike for everyone – he’s designed it with a specific set of uses in mind. Basically: play, tricks, more play. Loads of pop, wheelies and manuals. Which sounds like what a lot of kids these days might enjoy. Contrary to what you might think from the thumbnail on this video, it’s not a reverse mullet bike – though there are plenty of options for choosing how to set it up.

3 Flip Chip position…

Let’s give you a closer peek at those numbers:

It only comes in two sizes, so there are fewer choices to make there:

Pricing starts at $1,690. For all the other info, you’ll have to figure out how have a look at the website. Or, like guess the weight of the cake – guess the head angle? Or you could stay here and tell us ‘it’s a bit like a…’. Norco Fluid, meets a YT Jeffsy, meets a Specialized SX put through a time machine?

Or, ‘that just looks right’, maybe?

  • sharkattack
    Full Member

    A round of applause just for the palm tree silhouette paint job. I’ll watch the video later.

    Posted 5 hours ago
