9 New Mavic Mountain Bike Wheels For 2018, Including 27.5+

Mavic had already announced it would be updating the Deemax downhill wheelset for 2018, but what those sneaky Frenchies didn’t tell us was that they had a barrage of new XC and trail wheelsets coming too. Seriously, there is a shit-tonne of new hoops coming into its mountain bike lineup, with loads of different price points covered. Expect to see a lot of these wheels turning up on complete bikes for 2018 and beyond.

In addition to the new Crossmax and XA wheels shown below, Mavic is also announcing it’s (somewhat late) arrival into the plus market. 27.5+ to be specific (no 29+ wheels yet. Maybe in 2021). There’s the new XA Elite 27+ wheelset, which features an enormous 40mm internal rim width – the widest that Mavic has ever offered – making it purpose built for proper plus tyres.

Not slowing down there, Mavic is also adding…wait for it…(look away now e-bike dislikers!)…e-MTB specific wheels. Yes, mountain bike wheels specifically designed for the higher loads applied by the added weight and power output of an e-MTB over normally aspirated mountain bikes. There isn’t a whole lot of detail on the specific differences, but the e-MTB models are heavier than their non-e counterparts, so we’re guessing thicker and heavier rims, and possibly some internal changes to the hubs – more info as we get it.

Mavic Crossmax Light Features

New tubeless-ready XC trail wheelset

Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters

Welded alloy UST tubeless compatible rims

Internal rim width: 22mm

Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in

Adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1680g (27.5in) – 1760g (29in)

RRP: £385 for the pair

Mavic Crossmax Features

New tubeless-ready XC trail wheelset

Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters

Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims

Internal rim width: 22mm

Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in

Adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 steel, straight-pull, round, spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1735g (27.5in) – 1805g (29in)

RRP: £309 for the pair

Mavic XA Pro Wheelset Features

New high-end alloy trail wheelset

Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters

Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 4D weight reduction

UST tubeless compatible

Internal rim width: 25mm

Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in

QRM sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 Zircal alloy, straight-pull spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1610g (27.5in) – 1690g (29in)

RRP: £835 for the pair

Mavic E-XA Elite 27+ Wheelset Features

New tough 27.5+ alloy trail wheelset designed for e-MTB

27.5in only

Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction

UST tubeless compatible

Internal rim width: 40mm

Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in

QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1955g (27.5in)

RRP: £570 for the pair

Mavic E-XA Elite Wheelset Features

New tough alloy trail wheels designed for e-MTB

Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters

Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction

UST tubeless compatible

Internal rim width: 25mm

Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in

QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1720g (27.5in), 1800g (29in)

RRP: £509 for the pair

Mavic XA Elite 27+ Wheelset Features

New alloy 27.5+ trail wheelset

27.5in only

Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction

UST tubeless compatible

Internal rim width: 40mm

Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in

QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1995g (27.5in)

RRP: £545 for the pair

Mavic XA Light Wheelset Features

New tubeless-ready trail wheelset

Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters

Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims

Internal rim width: 25mm

Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in

Sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1760g (27.5in) – 1840g (29in)

RRP: £385 for the pair

Mavic XA Wheelset Features

New tubeless-ready trail wheelset

Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters

Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims

Internal rim width: 25mm

Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in

Sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 steel, straight-pull, round spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1815g (27.5in) – 1900g (29in)

RRP: £309 for the pair

Mavic E-Deemax Pro Wheelset Features

New high-end All Mountain wheelset designed for e-MTB

27.5in only

Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 4D weight reduction

UST tubeless compatible

Internal rim width: 28mm

Max recommended tyre width: 3.0in

QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs

TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available

Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available

24 Zircal alloy, straight-pull spokes per wheel

Includes tubeless rim tape and valves

Claimed weight: 1750g (27.5in)

RRP: £900 for the pair

Head to Mavic.com for further information.