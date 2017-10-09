9 New Mavic Mountain Bike Wheels For 2018, Including 27.5+
by Wil Barrett
October 10, 2017
Mavic had already announced it would be updating the Deemax downhill wheelset for 2018, but what those sneaky Frenchies didn’t tell us was that they had a barrage of new XC and trail wheelsets coming too. Seriously, there is a shit-tonne of new hoops coming into its mountain bike lineup, with loads of different price points covered. Expect to see a lot of these wheels turning up on complete bikes for 2018 and beyond.
In addition to the new Crossmax and XA wheels shown below, Mavic is also announcing it’s (somewhat late) arrival into the plus market. 27.5+ to be specific (no 29+ wheels yet. Maybe in 2021). There’s the new XA Elite 27+ wheelset, which features an enormous 40mm internal rim width – the widest that Mavic has ever offered – making it purpose built for proper plus tyres.
Not slowing down there, Mavic is also adding…wait for it…(look away now e-bike dislikers!)…e-MTB specific wheels. Yes, mountain bike wheels specifically designed for the higher loads applied by the added weight and power output of an e-MTB over normally aspirated mountain bikes. There isn’t a whole lot of detail on the specific differences, but the e-MTB models are heavier than their non-e counterparts, so we’re guessing thicker and heavier rims, and possibly some internal changes to the hubs – more info as we get it.
Mavic Crossmax Light Features
- New tubeless-ready XC trail wheelset
- Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
- Welded alloy UST tubeless compatible rims
- Internal rim width: 22mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in
- Adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1680g (27.5in) – 1760g (29in)
- RRP: £385 for the pair
Mavic Crossmax Features
- New tubeless-ready XC trail wheelset
- Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
- Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims
- Internal rim width: 22mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in
- Adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 steel, straight-pull, round, spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1735g (27.5in) – 1805g (29in)
- RRP: £309 for the pair
Mavic XA Pro Wheelset Features
- New high-end alloy trail wheelset
- Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
- Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 4D weight reduction
- UST tubeless compatible
- Internal rim width: 25mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in
- QRM sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 Zircal alloy, straight-pull spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1610g (27.5in) – 1690g (29in)
- RRP: £835 for the pair
Mavic E-XA Elite 27+ Wheelset Features
- New tough 27.5+ alloy trail wheelset designed for e-MTB
- 27.5in only
- Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction
- UST tubeless compatible
- Internal rim width: 40mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in
- QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1955g (27.5in)
- RRP: £570 for the pair
Mavic E-XA Elite Wheelset Features
- New tough alloy trail wheels designed for e-MTB
- Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
- Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction
- UST tubeless compatible
- Internal rim width: 25mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in
- QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1720g (27.5in), 1800g (29in)
- RRP: £509 for the pair
Mavic XA Elite 27+ Wheelset Features
- New alloy 27.5+ trail wheelset
- 27.5in only
- Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction
- UST tubeless compatible
- Internal rim width: 40mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in
- QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1995g (27.5in)
- RRP: £545 for the pair
Mavic XA Light Wheelset Features
- New tubeless-ready trail wheelset
- Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
- Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims
- Internal rim width: 25mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in
- Sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1760g (27.5in) – 1840g (29in)
- RRP: £385 for the pair
Mavic XA Wheelset Features
- New tubeless-ready trail wheelset
- Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
- Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims
- Internal rim width: 25mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in
- Sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 steel, straight-pull, round spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1815g (27.5in) – 1900g (29in)
- RRP: £309 for the pair
Mavic E-Deemax Pro Wheelset Features
- New high-end All Mountain wheelset designed for e-MTB
- 27.5in only
- Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 4D weight reduction
- UST tubeless compatible
- Internal rim width: 28mm
- Max recommended tyre width: 3.0in
- QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
- TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
- Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
- 24 Zircal alloy, straight-pull spokes per wheel
- Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
- Claimed weight: 1750g (27.5in)
- RRP: £900 for the pair
Head to Mavic.com for further information.
bwakel said on October 12, 2017
Shame I won’t be buying anymore Mavic wheels after 25 years riding them. Since they closed their UK service centre, their service has been abysmal. I bought an XA Pro Carbon and Crossmax Carbon Pro last year. The rubber seal on the valve failed on one wheel. I tried finding a replacement in the retail channel but failed so contacted Mavic who gave me the part number of the old valve. Despite my pointing this out, they told me it was the right one so I ordered one. As expected it was for the old alloy rims and too short for the carbon rims. I told Mavic this and they told me I must have an old version of their brand new Carbon rims! I sent them a photo of the valve from my wheel and the one they’d told me to order and they eventually conceded that they’d given me the wrong advice and that there is a new valve type, but that I’d have to buy it from the retail channel. Which took us back to the beginning as Mavic had totally failed to get any valves into the channel. I eventually persuaded them to send me the right valve but it was never volunteered. My £700 wheel sat unused for a month.
Then recently the rim of the Crossmax failed when I rode over a lateral drainage channel. It was 9 months old. Mavic told me it was caused by an impact so they weren’t interested. I have never dinged or broken a wheel in my life prior to this having ridden mostly XC alloy rims. I wasn’t using the wheel outside of its intended purpose – I’m not some Enduro fiend and rarely get the bike off the ground, I just like riding fast. So that’s £700 down the pan after just 9 months use. I’d think twice about carbon rims for the rear wheel and certainly won’t use Mavic in the future, which is a great shame after 25 years of being an advocate, but I’ve already replaced my Ksyrium SLRs with Campagnolo on my road bike.