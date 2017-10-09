9 New Mavic Mountain Bike Wheels For 2018, Including 27.5+

October 10, 2017

Mavic had already announced it would be updating the Deemax downhill wheelset for 2018, but what those sneaky Frenchies didn’t tell us was that they had a barrage of new XC and trail wheelsets coming too. Seriously, there is a shit-tonne of new hoops coming into its mountain bike lineup, with loads of different price points covered. Expect to see a lot of these wheels turning up on complete bikes for 2018 and beyond.

In addition to the new Crossmax and XA wheels shown below, Mavic is also announcing it’s (somewhat late) arrival into the plus market. 27.5+ to be specific (no 29+ wheels yet. Maybe in 2021). There’s the new XA Elite 27+ wheelset, which features an enormous 40mm internal rim width – the widest that Mavic has ever offered – making it purpose built for proper plus tyres.

Not slowing down there, Mavic is also adding…wait for it…(look away now e-bike dislikers!)…e-MTB specific wheels. Yes, mountain bike wheels specifically designed for the higher loads applied by the added weight and power output of an e-MTB over normally aspirated mountain bikes. There isn’t a whole lot of detail on the specific differences, but the e-MTB models are heavier than their non-e counterparts, so we’re guessing thicker and heavier rims, and possibly some internal changes to the hubs – more info as we get it.

mavic crossmax lite
The Crossmax Light wheelset features the same specs as the new Crossmax wheelset, but with an upgrade to lighter bladed spokes.

Mavic Crossmax Light Features

  • New tubeless-ready XC trail wheelset
  • Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
  • Welded alloy UST tubeless compatible rims
  • Internal rim width: 22mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in
  • Adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1680g (27.5in) – 1760g (29in)
  • RRP: £385 for the pair
mavic crossmax
The classic Crossmax name – now in a £309 wheelset.

Mavic Crossmax Features

  • New tubeless-ready XC trail wheelset
  • Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
  • Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims
  • Internal rim width: 22mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in
  • Adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 steel, straight-pull, round, spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1735g (27.5in) – 1805g (29in)
  • RRP: £309 for the pair
mavic xa pro wheel
We like the look of these a lot. Slotting in between the XA Elite and the XA Pro Carbons, the XA Pro wheelset is a new high-end alloy trail wheelset built with Mavic’s alloy Zircal spokes and milled rims.

Mavic XA Pro Wheelset Features

  • New high-end alloy trail wheelset
  • Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
  • Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 4D weight reduction
  • UST tubeless compatible
  • Internal rim width: 25mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in
  • QRM sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 Zircal alloy, straight-pull spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1610g (27.5in) – 1690g (29in)
  • RRP: £835 for the pair
mavic xa elite plus wheelset
27.5+ wheels for your e-MTB.

Mavic E-XA Elite 27+ Wheelset Features

  • New tough 27.5+ alloy trail wheelset designed for e-MTB
  • 27.5in only
  • Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction
  • UST tubeless compatible
  • Internal rim width: 40mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in
  • QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1955g (27.5in)
  • RRP: £570 for the pair
mavic e-xa elite wheelset
The E-XA Elite is the same wheelset as above, just with narrower rims for not-plus tyres.

Mavic E-XA Elite Wheelset Features

  • New tough alloy trail wheels designed for e-MTB
  • Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
  • Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction
  • UST tubeless compatible
  • Internal rim width: 25mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in
  • QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1720g (27.5in), 1800g (29in)
  • RRP: £509 for the pair
mavic xa elite wheelset
Don’t have an e-MTB? Not to worry, Mavic have wheels for those old-school bikes also.

Mavic XA Elite 27+ Wheelset Features

  • New alloy 27.5+ trail wheelset
  • 27.5in only
  • Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 2D weight reduction
  • UST tubeless compatible
  • Internal rim width: 40mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 3.2in
  • QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1995g (27.5in)
  • RRP: £545 for the pair
mavic XA light wheelset
The XA trail range expands for 2018, with the new XA Light wheelset.

Mavic XA Light Wheelset Features

  • New tubeless-ready trail wheelset
  • Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
  • Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims
  • Internal rim width: 25mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in
  • Sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 steel, straight-pull, double butted, bladed spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1760g (27.5in) – 1840g (29in)
  • RRP: £385 for the pair
mavic xa wheelset
And a new entry-level XA wheelset. UST compatible rims and sealed bearing hubs.

Mavic XA Wheelset Features

  • New tubeless-ready trail wheelset
  • Available in 27.5in and 29in diameters
  • Welded S6106 alloy UST tubeless compatible rims
  • Internal rim width: 25mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 2.5in
  • Sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-2 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 steel, straight-pull, round spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1815g (27.5in) – 1900g (29in)
  • RRP: £309 for the pair
mavic deemax ebike emtb pro wheelset
Even the Deemax series has had the e-MTB treatment!

Mavic E-Deemax Pro Wheelset Features

  • New high-end All Mountain wheelset designed for e-MTB
  • 27.5in only
  • Maxtal alloy rims with ISM 4D weight reduction
  • UST tubeless compatible
  • Internal rim width: 28mm
  • Max recommended tyre width: 3.0in
  • QRM+ adjustable sealed cartridge bearing hubs
  • TS-4 freehub mechanism with Shimano and SRAM XD bodies available
  • Boost and non-Boost axle spacing available
  • 24 Zircal alloy, straight-pull spokes per wheel
  • Includes tubeless rim tape and valves
  • Claimed weight: 1750g (27.5in)
  • RRP: £900 for the pair

Head to Mavic.com for further information.

