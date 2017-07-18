Mavic Announce New Deemax Wheels and Shoes

Mavic got in touch this morning with news of new wheels and shoes for gravity and enduro-oriented types. Of course, if you’re as ham-footed as I was for my first few years in Calderdale, you’ll need kit this burly anyway. Before we get into product stuff, here’s a lovely riding shot of Fabien Barel, who they worked with in developing some of this:

Their new Deemax Pro wheels will be of interest to most riders nowadays, as they’re an enduro oriented wheel designed to keep the weight down a bit. To that end, the internal widths are a bit different, and being French, the riding style is all about that front tyre. A 28mm internal front rim supports the tyre through anything, whereas a 25mm internal width at the back keeps weight down.

These widths may seem unfashionably narrow, but of course Mavic make their own tyres too, so no need to worry about a rim-tyre combo rounding off, folding over, or developing a surprise tread mohican.

The burlier, more gravity-oriented Deemax DH wheels have 28mm internal rim width front and back. None of the new wheels are really about plus tyres, but more oriented around the by now traditional, and trusty, 2.4 tyre.

Most of the press shots only show parts of wheels. Mavic are such teases, and we’re enablers. Before showing you an entire wheel, take a look at this image of someone doing mountain biking on one of their new wheelsets:

Here are shots of a complete wheel from each set:

Suggested retail prices for these wheelsets are:

Deemax Pro: £800

Deemax DH: £740

Before we get to the shoes, here’s another photograph of a man riding a bike:

As well as wheels, Mavic are launching some beefed up shoes for downhillers, enduro racers, and of course you if you’re not already in one of those categories but want some foot protection. The Deemax Elite and Deemax pro shoes are very similar to each other, but the Elite has a lace cover too – helping keep your laces tight, and mud out. These aren’t flat pedal shoes, and are only available for clipless pedals right now. Each has toe, heel and ankle protection built in, and they come in black, Mavic yellow, ye olde traditional flouro yellow, and red.

Suggested retail prices for Mavic’s new kicks are:

Deemax Pro: £140

Deemax Elite: £115

How about another riding shot?