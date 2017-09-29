Video: Two Minutes Of Inspiration

Sweet Vans, bro’

Sometimes, even we lose sight of what it’s all about. It’s easy to think that in order to enjoy bike riding more, we need to buy more stuff, or do more strategic training, when quite often you just need to get some friends round and just ride bikes together for a bit.

Insert Raleigh Chopper/Bomber/Tomahawk of choice here…

Diamondback has produced this ‘Skidsville’ video about the things that we used to all enjoy about riding bikes. And if it doesn’t make you want to get out on your bike this weekend, whatever your bike, state of fitness or state of the weather, then you probably need to get into snooking, or golfering instead.

It also seems to have summed up, in a mere two minutes, what it can take other folks a half hour of video to get across.

Snogging in a car? Hey, it makes sense once you watch it…

This brought and smile to every face here and we’re happy to show it to you. Now get out and pull some skids!

Want to be in our gang?
Were you always the kid on the end? We seemed to be…

 

Can’t see the video? Click here.

