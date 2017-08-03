Cotic Launch Development Squad

It’s sometimes rare to see companies put things back, but Cotic get that healthy companies depend on healthy scenes, so care about more than just their balance sheet. The Development Squad is aimed at supporting a couple of new riders, who they took along to Revolution Bike Park recently:



(No video? Try here).

Cy from Cotic got in touch:

“Cotic was 14 years old last month. By producing bikes for all that time, you’d be forgiven for thinking that we might have a foot well-entrenched in the past. Of course we have history, but the truth is our first product was the result of creating something for the future that wasn’t available in the present. We’re still constantly looking ahead to see how we can do things differently and (more importantly) better. The future is what we make it and at Cotic we work hard on that every day.

We have always tried to give back to the sport that has supported us wherever we can. 5 years ago we instigated a program of giving 0.5% of our turnover annually to local trail projects along with volunteering for advocacy groups and attending dig days. When we founded our Enduro Race Team in 2013, we supported some up and coming riders from the local scene. The latest extension of this is our new Development Squad. We’re super happy – and proud – to introduce our hopes for the future in @wesfife155 & @will.easey. Only a couple of years older than the company itself, these two lads are starting out on their journey of racing, riding and living bikes; just as we have been lucky enough to do for most of our lives.

Already blisteringly fast, the Development Squad has been created to help them with the myriad things young racers need to know to survive the circuit. Our pro racers @chaymoose (multiple podium Elite level Enduro racer, and The Wheelie Master) and @jpswinny (aka Rocketman and Reigning PMBA Enduro Champion) are on hand to share the kind of race advice only their experience can bring. Cotic are here for help with bikes, kit, everything else. We’re helping any way we can – Wes even came and did some work experience with us. They might turn pro, they might decide the race-life isn’t for them, they might retire at 20 to travel the world and live out of a van. Who knows? All we can say is that if these two are the future then it’s going to be fun. Be sure to check out the full edit on our news page at cotic.co.uk/news and then go get some dirt under your wheels.

The Team and Development Squad all run the Rocket (www.cotic.co.uk/product/rocket), and we have a new Team Page (www.cotic.co.uk/team) where all their photos, videos and blogs are pulled together in one place. There’s a fair few podiums in there! If you’d like to follow the lads (Will produces his own ride videos amongst other things) check out @wesfife155 and @will.easey over on Instagram.”

Photos by Richard Baybutt Photography.

The Cotic Development Squad seems to be invite only for now, but if you’re also a kid who’s very enthusiastic about racing on two wheels, check out Ride For Charlie too.