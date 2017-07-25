RideForCharlie Launches

It’s just over a year and a half since Charlie Craig sadly passed away in his sleep (original report here). He was national under-16 CX champion, and loved riding bikes. In the time since, his family have begun setting up a new charity: Ride For Charlie. The aim is to support upcoming young riders, but to do that, they need your help.

“Charlie was a special boy who went to sleep on Friday the 20 January and didn’t wake up, he was 15. He left his family and friends in a state of shock and an incredible hole in our hearts. We miss him more every day.

Our aim is to support young off road cyclists, who are or would have been inspired by Charlie to follow in his pedal strokes. Our vision is to allocate funding to self motivated young individuals, who will be appraised for eligibility by the trustees.

We want to hear from young boys and girls age 14 and above who ride off-road bikes and have been inspired by stories of Charlie and his life.

Please write to us via email with your request for support, to “rideforcharlie”. As trustees we will read all applications and hope to provide contributions to your ideas and dreams.”

At present, you can support them by means of buying a #RideForCharlie mug or shirt, which are available through their partners Bike Ninja. You can find out more about Charlie, and more about their plans, on their website. They’re also accepting donations.

All kinds of people are also joining in on Instagram with the hashtag #RideForCharlie. You can see there Charlie’s not only missed by his folks, but by plenty of people on the Cross Country and Cylcocross scenes.