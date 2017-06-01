The Gnarcissist Hits Kickstarter

We told you about this bike a few weeks ago, simply because its name was too brilliantly bonkers to ignore. The story received a lot of interest, while the bike attracted mixed comments.

One of the things that attracted much debate was the fact that this photo made it look like a dirt jump bike with tiny wheels. But no, this is a 29er. So for the Kickstarter project that has just gone live, the boys at the Sick Bicycle Company have added a helpful picture for scale. It’s not glamorous, but it is functional – if you know what size a BMW 3 Series is. We admit to being a tad disappointed that it’s not on the back of something a little more ‘sick’…a Ford Mexico maybe? Or a Scooby Doo styled adventure wagon?

At time of writing, three backers have already bagged the ‘Super Sick Early Bird’ deals on frames, of which only ten are on offer. Will you be joining them? Grabbing a t-shirt? Or is it all too gnar for you and you’re off to have an artisan cup of wheatgerm smoothie to relax?