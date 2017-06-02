Fort William 2017: Chatting With Claudio Caluori

We’ve just clocked Day One at the Fort William World Cup, but if you’ve been following the news, you’ll know that there has been plenty of action going on. Although Thursday is mainly for setting up, there’s loads going on with teams getting their race pits and workshops built, mechanics putting together bikes, and elite riders scoping out the course during the official track walk in the afternoon.

While everyone’s getting setup, there was one rider who had the chance to ride the Fort Bill track, and that’s Mr Course Preview himself, Claudio Caluori. After Claudio’s thrilling ride down the iconic race track that slithers down the Ben Nevis range, we got the chance to chat with him in the Scott/Velosolutions race pit, where we spoke about the changes to the course, the prototype linkage the Scott team is running on their Gambler race bikes, and how one tree root almost sent Claudio flying…