WTF: Flask Cages

Are water and electrolytes just not cutting it for you? Has your hydration pack made those bottle cage bosses redundant? Can’t wait until that post-ride pub? Well then, how about one of these:

Yep, the Origin8 flask cage is for carrying a hip flask around on your bike. After all, the pockets in bike shorts aren’t always the right size or place to carry one, right? Origin8 aren’t the only ones to do this, Ahearne have done them before too, and if you want one in the UK, Charlie The Bikemonger has them.

We don’t recommend drinking and riding, but maybe just a nip on winter trails, eh?