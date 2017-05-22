Monday Morning Debrief 88

It’s Monday! But where’s Wil? He’s not here again! He did send us this, which we assume is supposed to make us feel jealous.

We’re guessing he’s going to return all ‘Hey guys, I’ve been riding bikes somewhere sunny!’. But we’re going to be like ‘Yeah, and?’. Because look at this.

And it’s going to continue…Boom!

It’s not all good news this Monday though. On Friday, after a short and swift decline, Clover the poodle went to that big sofa in the sky. Many of you will have seen her at races and visitors to the office will have had to defend their chips from her attentions. When she wasn’t checking that no one had left any cheese lying carelessly around, Clover was to be found under Chipps’ desk. Spare a thought for Chipps and his cold feet this morning. RIP Clover.

Well, I guess that's everything packed, eh Clover? A post shared by Chipps (@chippschippendale) on Apr 30, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

Andi had a mixed bag of a weekend too. One minute he was flying through the air being all awesome on his new bike at the Steel City Downhill…

And then he was all hurty and not quite so airborne:

But he’s made it into work like the brave little soldier that he is. That recovery beer must have worked.

Hannah was testing out her new over the glasses goggles and full face helmet combo at Lee Quarry. She admits this ‘jump’ looked pathetic even before you had Andi’s flight of the eagle to contrast it with.

Rad gear does not guarantee rad skillz. A post shared by @1fishonabike on May 21, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

Ross’ weekend started early as he headed up to the Lakes for a spot of pootling. Pfft. If you’ve ever seen Ross ride, you’ll know that Ross never pootles anywhere. Captions for this image anyone?

Over there..?? A post shared by Ross Demain (@rossdemain1) on May 19, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

How about ‘My new bike would look really good if we took it over there to Instagram it’.

Yeah, we think you can probably do better.

For more cheesey jokes (boom, tish) check out Fresh Goods Friday Live. Send in the clowns.