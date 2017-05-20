Eat For Less At Steel City DH This Weekend

Matt Letch, formerly of this parish (Our ad sales guy for years) has set up a catering company called Outtolun.ch and is right now serving up delicious food at Peaty’s Steel City DH event. in Sheffield. If you are there or planning on going then you can’t miss the Outtolun.ch empire as it’s currently sitting under a Singletrack Pop-up.

But Matt has laid on a fantastic spread that includes a beef brisket, slow cooked for 20 hours! But if that doesn’t have you salivating enough then make sure you say the following to Emily & Matt.. ‘Waterproof Boots!’ when you pop by. Why? well, that will earn you special friends of Singletrack 10% discount.