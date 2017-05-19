Peaty’s Steel City DH This Weekend

Sheffield’s Greno Woods will once again play host to Peaty’s Steel City DH. Even in its 7th year of running the Steel City DH is proving to be as popular as ever with 300 riders signed up and ready to shred through the woods.

This year will see riders aged from just 9½ all the way to 73¾ tackle the terrain while thousands of spectators cheer them on. Pro riders will also be taking part including Ratboy, Craig Evans, Eddie Masters, Rupert Chapman and Phil Atwill. Downhill legend Tracy Mosely will also be racing as will Peaty.

Prizes will be supplied by various sponsors including Hope, Joystick and Royal Racing while Pro riders will be battling it out for a £500 cash prize.

For 2017 the bomb-hole has been fettled to include the finish line drop along with a host of stalls offering food, drink and merchandise. Food will be provided by the Whirlow Hall Farm BBQ, Nether edge pizza, Steel City DH Cake Stall and Out to Lunch who is offering a 10% discount to Singletrack Subscribers. Bradfield Brewery, Motore coffee and Forge coffee will handle thirst quenching duties while Santa Cruz bikes, Hope, Jungle, Cotic, Chesterfield Bike Centre, Flare clothing, Expert bike repair, Shred XS, 6th element, 50:01, Banana Industries and Fasthouse UK will all have stalls.

The car park opens at 7am and all racers need to be registered before 10am. If you’re all signed up to race then you can see your runtime over on the Steelcitydh.com website, for those of you not racing it looks like it will be a great day out for all ages. Let’s just keep our fingers crossed for the sun.