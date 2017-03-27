Vallelujah: Early Results

Vallelujah! Not the cry of slightly thawed out mountain bikers on seeing this past weekend’s weather, but the Enduro race up in the Tweed Valley, kicking off the 2017 Tweedlove Triple Crown. We’ll have a full race report up soon (EDIT: Here’s Andi’s report, with full podium results and many more photos), but for now provisional results are up on Sportident, showing our very own columnist Rachel Sokal as first place in the women’s veteran category. Congrats Rachel!

Follow the link above to poke through the full results, but here are the first place standings:

Junior Women: Abigale Lawton

Senior Women: Janey Kennedy

Vet Women: Rachel Sokal

Junior Men: Corey Watson

Senior Men: Kelan Grant

Master Men: Gary Forrest

Vet Men: Chris Buchan

Super Vet Men: Steve Deas

(Image via Tweedlove’s Facebook page)

The next race will be 10th – 11th June 2017; find out more and enter on the Tweedlove website.