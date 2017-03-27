Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report

The Tweed Valley really shone this weekend, quite literally! In a stark contrast to last year’s mudfest, this weekends Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro was bathed in stunning sunshine set to blue skies.

The event was a two day affair with practice held on Saturday and the race all day Sunday.

For many riders heading to the event, the weather was the hot topic. Last year’s race was soaked in rain, and while the weather reports predicted sun the actual conditions were a mix and even saw some snow fall on the Friday night.

We needn’t have worried though, as Saturday morning was seriously glorious and we couldn’t wait to get out on our bikes and head for the trails.

After stopping by race HQ at Pebbles Hydro and collecting our race numbers, we decided to do things the “Singletrack Way” and go straight to the last stage first for a practice.

With the sun out we took to the long uphill slog to Stage 4, a 2.8km decent with a couple of tiring climbs including one very long fire road climb right in the middle of the stage.

This stage wasn’t anywhere near as steep as the others we would soon tackle, but featured a physical trail centre section that headed off in to rougher off piste tracks as it progressed.

We were fortunate enough to bump in to the guys from Whyte in the lower bomb hole section of the track where we took note of their line choices then promptly forgot them.

After re-fueling on Lasagne Pies, we headed back to practice and right to the top of stage 1, the start of which was so high up that there was still snow on the ground.

Stages 1 through 3 featured a mix of trail centre swooping berms, manicured jumps, and some real rough, natural trails that shoot though the beautiful Scottish forests.

Race day saw a huge turn out of riders of all ages and abilities with a real mix of bikes, we even saw a fat bike doing the rounds. Results after the photos:

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro Race Results

Junior Men

Corey WATSON Ben BALFOUR Josh NOBLE

Senior Men

Kelan GRANT Christopher GALLAGHER Liam MOYNIHAN

Master Men

Gary FORREST James SWINDEN Gary NEALE

Vet Men

Chris BUCHAN Chay GRANBY Darren SCOTT

Super Vet Men

Steven DEAS Dik HAMILTON Pete HOGGAN

Junior Women

Abigale LAWTON Sally DEVLIN Katie CLARK

Senior Women

Janey KENNEDY Roslynn NEWMAN Emma MCROBB

Vet Women

Rachel SOKAL Sarah MULLIGAN Cheryl ARNOLD