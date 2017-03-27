Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report

by
March 27, 2017

The Tweed Valley really shone this weekend, quite literally! In a stark contrast to last year’s mudfest, this weekends Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro was bathed in stunning sunshine set to blue skies.

The event was a two day affair with practice held on Saturday and the race all day Sunday.

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
The start to an amazing weekend!

For many riders heading to the event, the weather was the hot topic. Last year’s race was soaked in rain, and while the weather reports predicted sun the actual conditions were a mix and even saw some snow fall on the Friday night.

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
Just the weather we were all hoping for.

We needn’t have worried though, as Saturday morning was seriously glorious and we couldn’t wait to get out on our bikes and head for the trails.

After stopping by race HQ at Pebbles Hydro and collecting our race numbers, we decided to do things the “Singletrack Way” and go straight to the last stage first for a practice.

Advertisement

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
James hits the trail hard on his Cotic Flare Max.
Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
Conditions were much better this year.

With the sun out we took to the long uphill slog to Stage 4, a 2.8km decent with a couple of tiring climbs including one very long fire road climb right in the middle of the stage.

This stage wasn’t anywhere near as steep as the others we would soon tackle, but featured a physical trail centre section that headed off in to rougher off piste tracks as it progressed.

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
The Whyte boys gave us a few pointers.
Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
We saw plenty of smiles this weekend.

We were fortunate enough to bump in to the guys from Whyte in the lower bomb hole section of the track where we took note of their line choices then promptly forgot them.

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
Despite the boiling sun, the top of stages 1 and 2 still had snow.
We didn't see many mechanicals but this one takes the win!
We didn’t see many mechanicals but this one takes the win!

After re-fueling on Lasagne Pies, we headed back to practice and right to the top of stage 1, the start of which was so high up that there was still snow on the ground.

Advertisement

Stages 1 through 3 featured a mix of trail centre swooping berms, manicured jumps, and some real rough, natural trails that shoot though the beautiful Scottish forests.

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
Ross shows us his race face.

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report

Race day saw a huge turn out of riders of all ages and abilities with a real mix of bikes, we even saw a fat bike doing the rounds. Results after the photos:

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
Andi takes to the air through a root section in stage 4.
Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
James isn’t just fast on a bike, he can take a decent photo too!
Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
Riders resting at the end of stage 2.
Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
The future of enduro.
Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
Even Tony The Tiger was out in full team kit.
Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
Ross took the win in the Singletrack office.

Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro Race Results

Junior Men

  1. Corey WATSON
  2. Ben BALFOUR
  3. Josh NOBLE

Senior Men

  1. Kelan GRANT
  2. Christopher GALLAGHER
  3. Liam MOYNIHAN

Master Men

  1. Gary FORREST
  2. James SWINDEN
  3. Gary NEALE

Vet Men

  1. Chris BUCHAN
  2. Chay GRANBY
  3. Darren SCOTT

Super Vet Men

  1. Steven DEAS
  2. Dik HAMILTON
  3. Pete HOGGAN

Junior Women

  1. Abigale LAWTON
  2. Sally DEVLIN
  3. Katie CLARK

Senior Women

  1. Janey KENNEDY
  2. Roslynn NEWMAN
  3. Emma MCROBB

Vet Women

  1. Rachel SOKAL
  2. Sarah MULLIGAN
  3. Cheryl ARNOLD
Tweedlove Whyte Vallelujah Enduro: Race Report
While not racing Andi is an avid peanut smuggler.
Premier Partners

Categorised as:

Events News

Posted on: March 27, 2017

Tagged with: