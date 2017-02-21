LBS 2017: Canyon Bikes

For German mega-brand Canyon Bikes, it’s certainly been a busy 12 months across all fronts. The consumer-direct brand has announced it will be entering the US market, which many Americans are frothing over, and the company also unveiled a revamped 2017 bike range with several new models. They also showed off an intriguing prototype device at Eurobike called Dis/Connect, and more recently, there was the huge announcement that Canyon would be launching a factory World Cup DH team with the likes of Troy Brosnan moving over from Specialized to join the Canyon team.

In addition to all of that company news, we’ve been getting familiar with the latest range of bikes. And if you’d like to read more on our thoughts on some of the key models such as the Spectral, Nerve, Exceed and Strive, then make sure you check out all of our current Canyon Bike Reviews online.

At the London Bike Show over the weekend, Canyon UK was on hand to chat with consumers and to allow those unfamiliar with the brand the opportunity to see them up close. Being a consumer-direct brand, potential customers don’t have the ability to waltz into a bike shop to see a Canyon mountain bike in the flesh like they would with most other brands. As such, the show was a perfect opportunity for Canyon to connect with those consumers and to show them what the bikes are all about.

With that in mind, we took the opportunity to take a video tour through the Canyon booth to give everyone at home a sneak peek of what was on display at the London Bike Show. Want your own virtual tour? Then have a gander at our Facebook Live video below;