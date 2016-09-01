Fabien Barel Posts Video of the Canyon Dis/Connect, Sender

UPDATE: While the Canyon Disconnect System was shown off at Eurobike 2016 we haven’t actually seen it make its way on to a production bike, but this could all change. Fabien Barel recently posted the following video on his Instagram account along with a description of the system:

We don’t know what this video could mean, but if rumours of the brand entering the Downhill World Cup in 2017 are true then we might finally see the Dis/Connect system in action at the races.

Original Content: Canyon don’t have a massive amount of new stuff to show this year, but one project does leap out: Dis/Connect. The idea is that on rough terrain, your drivetrain and suspension can interfere with each other, so for sections where you won’t be pedalling, with Dis/Connect you can disengage the drive and simply use the pedals as platforms, letting your suspension get on with it’s job.

Or so the theory goes. Reckon we can all pin it like Gwin with this?

Here’s one of the bikes in all it’s glory.