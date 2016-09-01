Fabien Barel Posts Video of the Canyon Dis/Connect, Sender
by David Hayward
September 1, 2016
UPDATE: While the Canyon Disconnect System was shown off at Eurobike 2016 we haven’t actually seen it make its way on to a production bike, but this could all change. Fabien Barel recently posted the following video on his Instagram account along with a description of the system:
@canyon_bikes Dis\Connect Project “Imagine being able to boost your chassis performance at the touch of a button – this was the idea behind project Dis\Connect. The combination of a bar-mounted remote and decoupling hub allows you to disconnect and re-engage your drivetrain when you want. That means no forces pushing on your pedals or interfering with your suspension when tackling the rowdiest terain. Unleash the full potential of your chassis.” “Imaginez être capable de booster la performance de votre châssis en appuyant sur un bouton. C’était l’idée derrière le projet Dis\Connect. La combinaison d’une manette sur le guidon et d’un moyeu se découplant vous permet de déconnecter et connecter votre transmission quand vous voulez. Cela signifie aucun pedal kickback et aucunes interférences avec vos suspensions en abordant les terrains les plus caillouteux. Libérez le potentiel complet de votre suspension.”
We don’t know what this video could mean, but if rumours of the brand entering the Downhill World Cup in 2017 are true then we might finally see the Dis/Connect system in action at the races.
Original Content: Canyon don’t have a massive amount of new stuff to show this year, but one project does leap out: Dis/Connect. The idea is that on rough terrain, your drivetrain and suspension can interfere with each other, so for sections where you won’t be pedalling, with Dis/Connect you can disengage the drive and simply use the pedals as platforms, letting your suspension get on with it’s job.
Or so the theory goes. Reckon we can all pin it like Gwin with this?
Here’s one of the bikes in all it’s glory.
Stevelol said on January 6, 2017
Why is the video portrait? It’s horrible to watch.