Core Bike 2017: Endura

While there wasn’t a whole lot of all-new bikes being launched during the 2017 Core Bike show, Scottish apparel company Endura had plenty of new gear to take us through. After all, when you’re running two seasonal product cycles every 12 months, you’re always working on new stuff.

One of the items that Endura has been working on for the past few months is a waterproof overshoe. Endura already makes an MT500 waterproof shoe cover, and it looks like this;

Made from a soft neoprene upper, the MT500 overshoes utilise sealed seams and a high-cut construction to shield your shoes from muddy puddles and dumping rain. We’ve got a set on test at the moment, and they’ve proven to be both a tough and effective barrier against the elements. However, they’re not for everyone…

Primarily, the MT500 overshoe is built for SPD clip-in shoes. There’s a hole underneath the forefoot area of the shoe cover that allows the cleat to stick through and engage with the pedal. Otherwise, the overshoe wraps around most of the shoe, with another small opening at the heel for when you’re walking around off the bike.

So what about riders who run flats?

For those UK mountain bikers who ride in wet conditions with flat shoes and pedals, this is a product for you. It’s a brand new MT500 overshoe that will join the range as another option built specifically for flat pedals. Like the existing MT500 overshoe, this one is also built with a waterproof neoprene upper, which is sufficiently stretchy to wrap over the top of a flat shoe without adding masses of bulk. It’s also finished off with rubber armouring, but there are a few differences between this and the current MT500 overshoe.

Firstly, the sole. This overshoe uses a much larger opening to maintain the surface contact between the platform of your pedal and the rubber sole on your shoes. There will be some changes to the design before this goes into production, but the above photo should give you an idea of what Endura is going for here. Endura told us that the next revision will feature an even bigger opening – the rubber at the front of the forefoot where those two big circular cutouts are will likely be gone, which will open up the contact patch even further.

Also new for the MT500 flat-pedal overshoe will be a Velcro opening and closure system at the back of the shoe, instead of a zip like on the current MT500 overshoe. Endura has added a finger loop at the back of the heel, which should ease the process of tugging the overshoes on. The fit will be pretty snug, so the extra leverage will be welcome we’re sure. Endura will offer the MT500 overshoe in a variety of sizes, including larger sizes to suit chunkier flat pedal shoes.

During the 2017 Core Bike show, we also got a look at some of the new jackets and colours that Endura will be offering later in the year for the Autumn/Winter season. Not that we really want to think about another winter. We’re a-ok getting through this one right now thankyouverymuch.

Ok, so back to the jackets. The green jacket above is a new version of the MT500 Waterproof Jacket, and rather than a full-length zipper, it features a much shorter 1/4 length zipper. Following recent trends in outdoors gear, this will provide riders with another option that may appeal to those who prefer not having a zip running all the way down their front. Because of the shorter zip length, Endura has been able to add kangaroo pockets to the MT500 jacket, so you can keep your pies close to your chest for maximum insulation purposes.

Other jackets such as the SingleTrack and the women’s MT500 get additional colour options, which highlights a broader push by Endura to move beyond the blacks, greys and navy blues of the past. We dig the extra dose of colour, and you can expect to see more pieces complementing the range throughout 2017.

The women’s MT500 jacket is new for 2017, and it launches with the same bright new colourway theme as the men’s versions. The MT500 is Endura’s flagship waterproof jacket, built with its own proprietary ExoShell60™ 3-Layer waterproof fabric. The jacket is entirely seam sealed and waterproof, but thanks to the ExoShell60™fabric, it also comes with a frankly bonkers MVT breathability rating of 64,000. If you’re into outdoors gear, you’ll know that’s a pretty impressive number. Designed as a jacket for use on the bike and off it, the MT500 also rocks a stowable hood, zippered venting, and an adjustable fit.

We first got a look at the new Endura MT500 helmet back at the 2016 Eurobike show. Unfortunately, some delays in standards testing have put the schedule back a bit with the MT500 helmet, and we (along with everyone else) are hanging out to hear from Endura on when these will be dropping. Stay tuned for further updates there…

For more information on the new apparel line, get your peepers on endurasport.com