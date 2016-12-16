Gift Giveaway: Christmas Countdown Day 15

In what is turning out to be the biggest and best advent giveaway in Singletrack history we’ve already seen prizes range from helmets and cleaning kits to Iced Coffee and T-shirts. If you missed what we’ve already given away check out what we had for you here in week 1 and in week 2.

Today’s Advent Giveaway comes from Raleigh who have supplied us with another light from Moon!

The Moon Meteor Storm is a fully integrated light system featuring 2 x Cree LED’s, and 2600mAh Samsung battery housed in an all alloy CNC body. Charing comes via a USB port (with waterproof cover) which in itself is a huge feature for a bike light to have!

Moon Meteor Storm Specifications

2 pcs Cree XM-L 2 (U2) high brightness LEDs

Matrix LED Display

CNC aluminium heat sink casing

Boost Mode (Instantly activate 2000 lumens for 10 seconds)

10 modes: Mode 1/ Mode 2 / Mode 3 / Mode 4 / Mode 5 / FL 1 / FL 2 / FL 3 / Day FLASH / SOS

Over heat protection system

Quick release SAMSUNG lithium ion battery (3.7V 2600 mAh)

Quick release handlebar mount (fits 22-35mm)

Quick release helmet mount

Magnetic battery cover design

Low battery, charging and fully charged indicator

Automatic fully charged cut-off system

USB remote control system

Side visibility

Water resistant USB port

Water resistant (IPX 4)

Mode Memory

Day Flash Mode

Size: 115.5 x 48 x 34mm

RRP: £110

So tell us, who is the fairy on the top of our Christmas Tree today?

Can’t see the video? The head here to check out our Facebook page

Get notified instantly when we are next live on Facebook – Like us!

How To Enter

Now you know who is on our tree today, all you gotta do is this:

Email competition@singletrackworld.com with the subject line: ‘Gift Giveaway Day 15‘.

In your email include;

Advertisement

The answer to the question: Who is on our tree today? Your Singletrackworld.com Username (it’s free to register so go here if you’ve not yet got one) Your real name and postal address (so we can send you the prize if you win!)

Mega Sack

But wait, THERE’S MOAR! Do that, and not only will we enter you in the draw to win today’s gift giveaway, but we’ll also give you one entry into the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love giveaway. Also known as the Singletrack Mega Sack Of Awesomeness, this is a box containing one of everything we give away each day. It’s a big box! As a bonus prize, whoever wins the Great Big Box Of Year Round Love will have the option of joining us here for a day of coffee, riding, coffee, tea, fish and chips, and maybe even a cheeky beer. Please note that we can only post prizes to UK postal addresses, see here for full terms and conditions.

Want to be notified when we’re live so you can get entering straight away? Then click here!