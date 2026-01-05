Singletrack Issue 164: Oh Canada! Fabulous Fernie
International Adventure Singletrack Magazine

Singletrack Issue 164: Oh Canada! Fabulous Fernie

January 5, 2026

This is an extended version of the feature published in issue 164

Words: Sanny – Pics: Sanny & Mark

Nestling in the heart of the Elk Valley, Fernie is the only city in Canada that is fully encircled by the Rockies. It is nothing short of spectacular. Step out of your hotel room and the scale of the surrounding landscape is almost overwhelming. From Mount Fernie and the Three Sisters to the north to Fernie Ridge in the east and then to Morrisey Ridge and the Lizard Range in the south, you can almost taste the adventures which await you. I’ve spent a lot of time in the Alps and the Dolomites but the sheer scale of the Rockies truly has to be seen to be believed. A mixture of cedar, spruce, balsam and fir trees along with ancient rainforest and exposed rocky peaks, I was almost giddy with excitement at the prospect of what the riding had to offer.

A mountain biker navigating a trail through a forested area, surrounded by trees and mountains under a clear blue sky.

However, that would have to wait for the following day as we had the first match of the Ice Hockey season to attend. Ever the tourist, despite a hearty pre-match meal, Mark decided he wanted to go full local and ordered a massive hot dog. We watched in awe and then pity as he looked increasingly uncomfortable as he tried to finish it. He had clearly bitten off more than he could chew. Never having been to an ice hockey game before, I was impressed at just how fast and skilful the players were (the home team, the Ghostriders, winning Four – Two, on the night), the fact that it had three halves (Ends? Rounds? Darned if I know!) and the politeness of the crowd. There was plenty of vocal support for both sides but none of the sectarian, sexist and racist bollox that typifies pretty much every football match that I have ever been to.

View of an ice hockey game from the stands, showcasing players from two teams lined up on the ice, with fans in the background and arena lights illuminating the scene.

We could learn a lot from our Canadian cousins on this one. Our accents attracted some friendly chat and set the tone for what we experienced during the entire trip. Canadians, in the Rockies at least, are a very friendly and welcoming bunch. There is no edge to them. What you see is what you get. Imagine Glaswegian friendliness and chatting to anyone without the swearing and you’ll get the idea.

Let’s ride!

Or not. A miscommunication meant that MJ had been supplied with a brand-new Troy Lee helmet which was so small that it made him look like he was a Tefal Egg Head from the eighties TV adverts. Walking into Straight Line Bikes on the main street, ostensibly to buy Bear Spray (you spray it on the bear, not yourself!), he mentioned his predicament to James the Shop Manager, who offered to do a straight swap for one they had in stock. He had just sold the last large and  said that it would save him having to order a replacement. Talk about incredible customer service. Hailing from Aberdeen, James isn’t even Canadian but he has clearly picked up some admirable Canadian traits. What an absolute superstar.

James – Your man in Straight Line Bikes

Ready to ride, we took a short spin along to Gearhub Bike Shop (home to some genuinely classic old Rocky Mountain bikes on the walls) to meet our guide, Alina of local guiding company, Ridetheory. With a smile as wide as the Clyde, we all immediately warmed to her; her natural enthusiasm and desire to show us some of the signature trails in Fernie, really shone through. We knew we were in good hands. Introductions and a gift of Tunnocks finest comestibles made (albeit with a warning that eating several in one go is like being punched in the face by a bag of sugar), we were finally riding. A gentle potter past the railroad and down one of Fernie’s more well-heeled streets saw us reach the trailhead. Our plan was simple; over the two days available, we would ride the three trails that make up the Fernie Brewing Company “Trail to Ale” Challenge. Ridden within 24 hours, you can bike, run or walk the route and if you complete the 40 odd km over the best part of 1400m of ascent challenge with selfies taken at the start, finish and three summit signs, you earn yourself a free drink and sticker. It’s the perfect excuse for an adventure and to sample three very distinct trails.

Hyperventilaton aka trying not to blow out your arse

Starting gently through the gradually goldening leaves of silver birch, a classic North American barn to our left, Hyperventilation is a switch backed climb that gently wends its way through the treeline as it rises inexorably upwards from the Montane Blue trailhead. Although generally quite gentle as an ascent, there were a few sections of steep that kept us on our toes as well as some tight switchbacks that required a bit of concentration to get up and round. As we rode ever upwards, Alina waxed lyrical about the riding in Fernie and the community that has built up around the outdoor lifestyle.

A cyclist is bending over near the 'Hyper Ventilation' trail sign in a forested area, with trees and underbrush visible in the background.
Two mountain bikers riding along a dirt trail surrounded by greenery and mountains in the background, showcasing the scenic landscape.

Although built on the back of coal extraction, something that is still a major employer in the area with some 90 percent of the coal destined for China for the production of high grade steel, the area is famed for the quality of the powder skiing on offer and the variety and sheer number of mountain bike and hiking trails. With a population just a little over a half the size of that of Peebles but with some 400km of trails on the doorstep, it positively dwarfs the entire network of Seven Stanes Trails. The same can be said for the bike parks and Forestry trails in the whole of Wales. It is truly astonishing that such a small town can pack such a massive punch. Even locals who live here year-round struggle to ride all the trails in a season. As she chatted, I concentrated on keeping my heart rate down and my answers short while Mark and Nutty opted to take a more relaxed approach to the ascent, lest they live up to the trail’s moniker.

Mountain bikers riding along a scenic trail in Fernie, Canada, surrounded by vibrant autumn foliage and majestic mountain views.

Big sky scenery

Cresting a rise, the entire valley opened up in front of us. Alina took great delight in pointing out the ski area to our left and over towards the rainforest trails on Mount Fernie that we would be riding the next day. Rather conveniently, the trail builders had installed a seat meaning that we had the perfect excuse to rest and catch our breath in the warm mountain air. It might have been late September, but the weather was positively summer like. Sweat was pouring off us and I for one felt like some kind of human salt shower. With much of the climbing done, we pressed on for the final rise to the summit proper. Overlooking Castle Mountain and Coal Creek, our talk soon turned from awestruck amazement at our surroundings to all manner of things such as Yoda and the jokes of Jimmy Carr. Fair to say that we were a happy bunch as we soaked in the scenery. I could spend whole paragraphs waxing lyrical about our vista; I’m sure magnificent, spectacular and jaw dropping would all feature but this isn’t Red Sock Monthly. You want to know about the descent – and what a descent. Entirely man made, it snakes through the trails and out into a section of slightly exposed open clearing before darting back through the trees as it zigs and zags its way down the mountainside. Although classed as a Black Diamond trail, nothing on it felt steep or difficult. Flow was very much the order of the day. Mindful of the potential for an encounter with the local wildlife, we made a point of whooping and hollering as we rode. I say it was for the bears but to be honest, I reckon we would have done that anyway. At one point, I was conscious that something big was in the trees above me but not keen for a close encounter, I kept on trucking with a “Hey bear” in my wake.

A cyclist on a mountain bike navigating through colorful autumn foliage, with expansive mountain views in the background near Fernie, Canada.
A panoramic view of Fernie, Canada, showcasing the surrounding Rocky Mountains, forested areas, and the town nestled in the valley below under a clear blue sky.
A smiling woman wearing a cycling helmet and a casual outfit, with a blurred outdoor café environment in the background.
Alina

Hitting a recently clear-felled section, Alina felt the need to apologize for the trail as if there was something inferior about it. Quite to the contrary, the open aspect made for a great contrast to the tree lined stuff and was equally as enjoyable. No complaints from me, that’s for sure and we were all grinning from ear to ear as we made our way back into town along the curiously named “Easy Beaver”. Perhaps the etymology is best left to others to fathom? Bidding farewell to Alina, we retired to the Brickhouse for lunch with Christine from Tourism Fernie for what can only be described as a belly burster. Funny how mountain air can really turbocharge your appetite. It was great to learn about the history of Fernie, how the outdoor lifestyle was at the heart of the community and the key role it has to play in making Fernie what it is. With it only mid-afternoon, we met up with Rick Weiss of the Coal Creek Heritage Society. Created in 2020 to manage and maintain the 50km of privately owned trails in the Montane and Ridgemont area of Fernie that we rode that morning, the Society is a brilliant example of how to build relationships with landowners in order to build and maintain biking and walking trails. Volunteer led, we listened intently as Rick told us how he and his group of Senior volunteers meet up weekly in order to keep the trail network up and running. Even in the depths of winter, their work doesn’t stop as they groom trails for fat bikes, something I was delighted to learn. Having retired from Calgary, his enthusiasm and drive to give back to the community was remarkable. What he and his team do is no easy task. Frankly, it must at times feel like a job with no financial reward. Unsanctioned trail building is a constant headache as is the difficulty of getting younger riders involved in maintaining the trails but these felt like challenges which he takes in his stride.

A smiling woman with glasses stands in front of a shelf displaying coffee bag packaging and a plant.
Mel Wrigglesworth
A man with a friendly smile, wearing a plaid shirt and a cap, sits indoors. The background features wooden decor and warm lighting, creating a cozy atmosphere.
Ben Martin
A smiling man wearing sunglasses and a cap stands in a street, with buildings and a parked truck in the background.
Rick Weiss

Later we met with Ben Martin and Mel Wrigglesworth of the Fernie Trail Alliance, a registered charity which works with landowners, member clubs and recreation groups in order to maintain and enhance the trail network in the valley. A mix of volunteers and two staff members, they are responsible for some 370km of trail. In 2023, they spent nearly 5000 hours on trail work. Funded through grants and the voluntary trail pass system (a bloody bargain at only $60 a year), the results of their dedication and commitment are there for every user to see and enjoy. If you find yourself in Fernie, make sure you use the QR codes on the Trail Map to donate to the CCHS and purchase a Trail Pass from the FTA as every penny they receive makes a difference.

Two people paddleboarding on a river surrounded by autumn foliage and mountains in the background.

It can be hungry work pressing the flesh and after a lot of time spent lazing by the river in the late afternoon sunshine and a most welcome pizza with former pro rider Katy Winton, who regaled us with tales of some of the hairier parts of her recent Trans BC ride, we hit the hay, eager to see what the next day would bring.

More, more, more!

Two women smiling behind a table filled with a variety of bottles of spirits at a craft distillery stall.

After a brief trip to the local Farmer’s Market to purchase grain free gin (Hint! More than two shots will have you feeling somewhat disconnected from your bike) after a hearty breakfast bagel, we met Alina for a gentle spin along the valley floor towards Mount Fernie. Trail 2 was to be Project 9. We had been warned by a couple of locals that the climb was a stone-cold pain in the petunias. Four pillars of pain was one comment. However, ever the optimist I tried not to let it bother me as we spun our way along broad fire road; the sunlight creating a glorious, dappled effect through the trees, the leaves on the turn for autumn’s chill embrace. Starting with Lazy Lizard, Rick’s favourite trail in the area, it was an easy start to the ascent. A small kid on a balance bike and his dad came down the trail. Clearly, they start them young here. Reaching a clearing with electricity pylons looming above, we passed what looked like a fresh bear poo. Checking my bear spray, I endeavoured to ride casually as if there was nothing to worry about. Alina was reassuring in noting that it had been a bumper summer for berries thus most bears were pretty ready for winter but having ridden the Banff river trail many years ago when a runner was mauled to death not long after, I prefered to err on the side of caution.

A mountain biker rides along a wooden bridge surrounded by dense coniferous forest, with mountain peaks visible in the background.
A mountain biker riding along a dirt trail surrounded by trees in a forested area.
A wooden bridge crossing a small stream, surrounded by dense greenery and tall trees in a forested area.

Upward we went, the much-anticipated sections of “steep death” being despatched relatively easily. To be honest, they weren’t anywhere near as tough nor as long as I had anticipated but the top was still a welcome sight. Breaking briefly for a snack and to observe the steep chute option which none of us took, we were soon heading down the trail at a fair old lick. If you have seen pictures of North Shore riding with massive tree stumps and exposed roots, you have a fair idea of what to expect, albeit with none of the terrifying wooden features. We were constantly in motion as we made our way through the twists and turns of the trail, the odd jump or kicker there for a little added spice. The further we got down, the rockier it became while by the end, we were on smooth flow trails. It had come and gone in what felt like a flash but boy, was it good fun. Not content to finish on fireroad, Alina took us down the wonderfully named Purple Monkey Dishwasher. If this was at home, it would by my favourite trail – bags of easy flow with only a short spin to get back to the top.

Pork themed goodness

With one trail left on the challenge, we retraced our pedal strokes along the valley before following the Elk River to the foot of Mount Proctor, the highlight being riding on the covered bridge you tend to see in Hallmark films on Netflix at Christmas time – not that I would know, of course (coughs). Arguably the easiest of the three climbs, Swine Climb is a classic switchback climb that closely mimics the likes of the trails at Glentress. The only noticeably steep section comes at the very end of the climb where the trail pops you out at a magnificent viewpoint, a red painted steel pig sculpture for company which denotes the start of the descent.

A mountain biker sitting on a bench overlooking a scenic valley and mountain range, surrounded by trees and blue skies.

Chatting with some locals, one of them said they met when he made a lowball offer for their house. A curious way to start a friendship, for sure. As a way to finish the challenge, Swine Flu was a gem – a mix of berms, small drops, high bankings and roots mixed up in a package that positively begs you to go just that little bit faster. As an introduction to Fernie riding, it rounded off our adventure perfectly while the free drink at the Fernie Brewing Company felt like the icing on the cake. It’s definitely somewhere you could happily spend an hour or two post ride relaxing over a libation or three. As a way to start a Canadian road trip, Fernie had set a very high bar.

Want to know more?

The Singletrack Guide To Fernie

Our how to guide to Fernie includes getting there, prices, eating, riding, renting, and much more. Includes trail ratings for beginners to experts.

Fernie Destination Guide
A street view of Fernie, Canada, featuring a busy road lined with cars, shops, and trees, set against a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains shrouded in clouds.

The Fernie Unused Gallery

One big collection of the images we didn’t use.

Sign for Red Tree Lodge with mountains in the background and clear blue skies.
A military-style truck painted in camouflage colors parked on a gravel street with trees and mountains in the background.
Informational poster about the 'Trail to Ale' challenge from Fernie Brewing Co, detailing the course, distances, elevations, and how to participate.
Two mountain bikers relaxing on the grass by a river, surrounded by trees and mountains in the background.
A cyclist wearing a helmet and sunglasses gazes out over a serene river, framed by lush green trees and mountains in the background.
A red inflatable raft is moored on the riverbank, surrounded by trees with autumn foliage. In the background, there are mountains visible under a clear blue sky, while a couple of people are seen near the raft.
A cyclist rides past a historic brick building in Fernie, Canada, surrounded by greenery and mountain scenery.
A mountain biker riding along a narrow trail surrounded by vibrant autumn foliage and evergreen trees.
Two mountain bikers navigating a wooden bridge through a lush, green forest during autumn.
A cyclist with a trailer crosses a street lined with local shops and colorful foliage, set against a backdrop of mountains under a blue sky in Fernie, Canada.
A chalkboard menu displaying bagel options and prices at a cafe, featuring items like 'Big Banger,' 'Mr. Fernie,' and 'The Griz,' along with cream cheese flavors and additional choices.
A view of a street in Fernie, Canada, showcasing historic buildings with brick façades, parked cars, and a clear blue sky in the background.
A colorful, vintage bus parked on a street, featuring a mural that includes a tree and the words 'Stick Stone'. Residential houses and greenery are visible in the background.
A donation box for the Fernie Trails Alliance, with text indicating trail maintenance donations, surrounded by greenery on a dirt path.
A mountain biker descends through a colorful forest trail, surrounded by coniferous trees and scenic mountain views in Fernie, Canada.
A group of mountain bikers riding along a dirt trail with a stunning view of the Rocky Mountains and a valley below, showcasing vibrant fall foliage.
Exterior view of a coffee shop with a rooftop, located on a street corner in Fernie, Canada, featuring flowering plants and customers at the entrance.
A fisherman wades through a rocky river, with misty mountains and dense forests in the background, showcasing the serene beauty of the landscape.
A person standing on a rock in a stream, wearing cycling shorts and black knee sleeves, with water flowing around their feet.
A view of mountainous terrain with rugged peaks partially shrouded in clouds against a bright blue sky.
A mountain biker navigating a winding trail through a forest with trees and rocky terrain.

We could not have done this trip without the support of our amazing sponsors

Logo of Air Canada featuring a red maple leaf and the company name in black text.
Logo of Revelstoke Mountain Resort featuring a stylized 'R' in blue and the text 'Revelstoke MOUNTAIN RESORT' below.
Logo of Fernie, British Columbia, Canada featuring stylized text with a maple leaf.
Logo for Tourism Rossland, featuring a stylized mountain design in brown and white.
Logo of Bridgedale with the tagline 'Little Things Matter'
Logo of Troy Lee Designs, featuring a stylized script design.
Logo of Fernie, British Columbia, featuring the text 'BIRTHPLACE of ADVENTURE'.
Yellow jersey insurance for cyclists logo
More discussion »

By day, Sanny plies his trade as a Chartered Accountant and Non-Executive Director. By night, however, give him a map and the merest whisper of a trail "that might go" and he'll be off faster than a rat up a drainpipe on some damn fool mission to discover new places to ride. Rarely without his trusty Nikon D5600, he likes nothing better than being in the big mountains, an inappropriately heavy bike on his back, taking pics and soaking up the scenery. He also likes to ride his bike there too although rumours that he is currently working on his next book, "Walks with my bike", are untrue (mostly). Fat biking, gravel riding, bikepacking, road biking, e biking, big mountain adventures - as long as two wheels are involved, you'll find him with a grin on his face as he dives off the side of a mountain, down a narrow lane or into deep undergrowth in search of hidden trails and new adventures. His favourite food is ham and mushroom pizza and he is on a mission to ride all of the Munros, mostly as it allows him to indulge in eating more pizza. He has no five year plan, is a big fan of the writing of Charlie Connelly and reckons that Kermode and Mayo's Film Review Podcast is quite possibly the finest bit of broadcasting around.

More posts from David