Fresh Goods Friday 789: The Dad Joke Edition

This FGF victory was recently yanked from the jaws of FGF defeat. In other words, we didn’t have any deliveries to show you up until about 12 minutes ago. Dog bless the Royal Mail! Better late than never…

Was 2025 heaven or hell for Six By Seven? (Six seven! etc)

Ride Concepts Hellion BOA shoes

Price : £179.95

: £179.95 From: Silverfish UK

Bling BOA booties for flat pedals used to be like rocking horse product but nowadays there a fair few options. This is one of the options from Ride Concepts: the Hellion BOA (it also offers the Hellion Elite BOA with double dials). Features: MaxGrip rubber sole, D3O insole, D3O sections in the upper (for top-of-foot protection), BOA’s Li2 dial, low friction TX4 Lace, BOA dial shield bayonet for additional durability, gusseted tongue and EVA midsole.

Galfer Wave Disc Rotor 6-Bolt

Price : from £31.99 (£44.99 for 203×2.0mm rotor pictured)

: from £31.99 (£44.99 for 203×2.0mm rotor pictured) From: Silverfish UK

We’ve had good experiences with Galfer stuff in recent years. Whenever we’ve had a test bike with less-than-great brakes, we often reach for the Galfer rotors (and Galfer pads sometimes too). We’ve also had a few instances of Galfer rotors coming specced on higher-end test bikes, Orbea spring to mind. These Wave design rotors have never let us down; delivering nice bite, quiet braking and generally not being a faff to live with. And we rather like the black-and-silver aesthetic too.

Canyon Deflectr helmet

Price : £159.95

: £159.95 From: Canyon

The question is: just how much more safe can helmets get? And the answer is: none more safe. Spinal Tap references aside, the latest offroading hat from Canyon is doing things a bit differently. Apart from all the usual suspects of a high-end helmet (three position visor, eyewear storage, goggle gripper, large vents et al) the Canyon Deflectr features a couple of unique things. Firstly, the RLS ‘Release Layer System’ which is a design that uses panels that release on impact “to dissipate rotational energy and reduce concussion risk”. And secondly, the aesthetically interesting HighBar articulated, ventilated chin strap with micro-adjust dial.

Peaty’s Holeshopt Biofibre Tubless Sealant

Price : £29.99 (1 litre)

: £29.99 (1 litre) From: Peaty’s

Did you get some tyre sealant under the Christmas tree? Neither did we. Even though we asked Satan Claws for it. But thankfully the gang over the way at Peaty’s had us covered. Peaty’s sealant features: biodegradable fibres a platelets, CO2 compatibility, operates within 15 to 120 psi tyre pressures and -20°c to +50°c weather. Which just about covers Sheffield we reckon.

Peaty’s X Chris King MK2 Tubeless Valves

Price : £29.99

: £29.99 From: Peaty’s

Can you have too many tubeless valves? Yes, very probably. Case in point: me. Thankfully these new classy brassy pipes are with our designer James Vincent. Features: 7075 aluminium, ‘Valves for Life’ guarantee, tubeless insert compatible base, 1 x spoke key cap, 1 x valve core remover cap, and a replaceable rubber base.

Subscription to The Wire

Price : £75.00

: £75.00 From: The Wire

Yay for independent print mags. I got a subscription to The Wire mag for Xmas: ideal if you like music that drives everyone else in your family insane with general pretentiousness, lotsa atonality and repetition and repetition and repetition and repetition and repetition and repetition and repetition and repetition and repetition and repetition.

Turn Me On, Dead Man book

Price : £20.96

: £20.96 From: Genius Publishing

Speaking of unlistenable music, Paul McCartney. Even if you’re not a particular fan of The Beatles this book is totes fascinating. “Turn Me On, Dead Man tells the story of how the ‘Paul-Is-Dead‘ hoax spread and why so many people believed it. From a phone call to a Detroit radio station, to a satirical review in The Michigan Daily that became front-page news, the book traces the rumor’s rapid rise. With careful research and rare material from newspapers, radio transcripts, and firsthand accounts, Andru J. Reeve reconstructs how a six-week frenzy convinced thousands that the Beatles were sending secret messages about their fallen bandmate.”

Forum Thread of the Week

The first winner of 2026CE is zippykona for the Unlikely band collaborations. thread:

The winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. So zippykona please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. “Click claim prize” as MF Doom famously said. Don’t forget to include your postal address. Merry New Year!

Stale Goods Friday – 2011 RockShox Lyrik RC2DH 170mm Coil

Price : £849.99 (£1,268.06 adjusted for inflation)

: £849.99 (£1,268.06 adjusted for inflation) From: Fresh Goods Friday 3

Back in 2011, top end forks were just as expensive as they ever have been, and we wrote: “Stepping up in the world of burl we have the new RockShox Lyrik RC2DH 170mm Coil forks. They use the latest Mission Control DH damper, which dispenses with the threshold damping and instead has a high flow compression adjuster instead for more gravity biased performance. Again, a number of spring and steerer options are available but they are 20mm Maxle Lite only. Neat features such as the anodised travel gradients remain.”

