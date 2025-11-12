TransRockies returns to Fernie: The birthplace of North American MTB stage racing

New three-day Fernie Singletrack 3 event marks homecoming for legendary race series

Fernie, British Columbia, is about to reclaim its place in mountain biking history. The TransRockies Race Series has announced the launch of the Fernie Singletrack 3 (ST3), a new three-day mountain bike stage race debuting June 26–28, 2026, in the town where North American MTB stage racing was born.

For riders who’ve been around long enough to remember the golden era of multi-day mountain bike racing, this announcement carries serious weight. Fernie hosted the iconic TransRockies Challenge from 2002 to 2014, and later played a starring role in the Singletrack 6 event. Now, after more than a decade, the series is coming home.

A Full-Circle Moment

“Fernie has always been at the heart of the TransRockies story,” said Aaron McConnell, President of TransRockies. “It’s where mountain bike stage racing found its home in North America, and we’re thrilled to return with a fresh, world-class experience that celebrates the trails, the community, and the adventure that defines Fernie.”

With over 20 years of experience producing world-class multi-day cycling events across North America, TransRockies has built a reputation for creating unforgettable endurance adventures. Events like Moab Rocks, Golden Ultra, TransRockies Run, and Gravel Royale have become fixtures on the international racing calendar, drawing riders from around the world.

The return to Fernie represents more than just another race on the calendar – it’s a homecoming to the place where it all began.

Three Days of Legendary Singletrack

The Fernie Singletrack 3 will welcome both professional and amateur riders, with two distance options designed to balance challenge with the pure joy of riding incredible trails. The Miner (longer) and Prospector (shorter) courses will showcase the remarkable diversity of terrain that has made Fernie a bucket-list destination for mountain bikers worldwide.

Over three days, riders will experience everything from alpine ridgelines with sweeping views of the Lizard Range to lush valley singletrack that flows through some of the most beautiful landscapes in the Canadian Rockies.

Day One kicks off with a south-side stage through the Ridgemont and Montane trail networks, featuring the classic flow and technical variety that Fernie is famous for, all with stunning views of the surrounding peaks.

Day Two takes riders on a point-to-point adventure from Sparwood to Fernie via the Elk Valley Trail, connecting two communities and showcasing the region’s commitment to building world-class trail infrastructure.

Day Three brings the finale with a park-side stage based at the Elk Valley Nordic Centre, featuring some of the region’s most technical and rewarding riding – a fitting way to close out three days of epic mountain biking.

Chillville Returns

True to TransRockies tradition, the event will feature “Chillville” – the festival-style basecamp that has become synonymous with the series’ community atmosphere. For 2026, Chillville will be located at the Montane Barn, adjacent to the new Coal Creek Camping and RV site.

The location couldn’t be better: just minutes from downtown Fernie and surrounded by the Montane trail network, it creates the perfect hub for riding, recovery, post-race celebrations, and soaking in the mountain town atmosphere that makes these events memorable.

Whether you’re a racer or a spectator, Chillville offers a chance to unwind, swap stories from the trails, and experience the camaraderie that defines multi-day stage racing.

Supporting the Trails and Community

The Fernie Singletrack 3 is being presented in partnership with Tourism Fernie, reflecting the strong relationship between the event and the local community. Importantly, proceeds from the race will directly support trail stewardship and development through donations to the Coal Creek Heritage Society, Fernie Trails Alliance, and Sparwood Trails Alliance.

Every registration includes a trail-dedicated donation, ensuring that the incredible network of singletrack that makes this event possible continues to be maintained and expanded for future generations of riders.

“Fernie is known worldwide for its trails, its mountain culture, and its community spirit,” added McConnell. “We’re here to build an event that riders return to year after year – an experience that showcases the very best of the Elk Valley.”

Why Fernie?

For those unfamiliar with Fernie’s reputation in the mountain biking world, it’s worth understanding what makes this location so special. The town sits in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, surrounded by an extensive network of trails that range from flowy cross-country routes to technical descents that challenge even the most experienced riders.

The combination of high-alpine terrain, old-growth forests, and a genuine mountain town atmosphere has made Fernie a destination that riders return to year after year. The local trail-building community has spent decades developing and refining a trail system that rivals anywhere in North America.

Add to that a town with genuine mountain culture, excellent amenities, and a community that genuinely embraces cycling, and you have the perfect setting for a world-class stage race.

Registration and Information

Registration for the Fernie Singletrack 3 is now open at ferniesingletrack3.com. Both Miner (long course) and Prospector (short course) options are available, allowing riders to choose the challenge level that suits their experience and goals.

With TransRockies’ track record of producing exceptional events and Fernie’s legendary trails providing the backdrop, the inaugural Fernie Singletrack 3 promises to be a highlight of the 2026 mountain biking calendar.

Whether you’re a veteran of the original TransRockies Challenge looking to relive the glory days, or a newer rider eager to experience what made Fernie famous in the first place, this is an event worth marking on your calendar.

Event Details:

Event: Fernie Singletrack 3 (ST3)

Fernie Singletrack 3 (ST3) Dates: June 26–28, 2026

June 26–28, 2026 Location: Fernie, British Columbia

Fernie, British Columbia Distances: Miner (long course) and Prospector (short course)

Miner (long course) and Prospector (short course) Registration: ferniesingletrack3.com

Media Contact: Ryan Bell, Marketing Manager, TransRockies Race Series Ryan.bell@transrockies.com

Local Contact: Dan Savage, Fernie ST3 Community Manager dan@fernie.com

