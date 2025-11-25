Production Privée relaunches in UK with Nigel Page

The brand has teamed up with ‘Pagey’ to fulfill all UK orders so that customers don’t have to worry about shipping delays, taxes or hidden charges.

Press release in full:

We’ve been watching you from afar, UK

We’ve seen you carving in fresh lines on on your Shan GTs, chasing daylight through loamy woodland, and rattling out bike-park laps on your Shan No 5s.

Every ride you’ve taken, every trail you’ve shaped, every sideways-grin moment—you may not have noticed, but we were paying attention. And oh, we’ve missed it big time. There was a time when we were right there beside you: counting off wet-weather laps and sessioning rooty singletrack until the light was gone, but in recent years, we drifted apart.

Life happened. Time slipped away. And somehow, without meaning to, we found ourselves absent from the place—and the riders—who helped shape us, and we just couldn’t stay away any longer!

Production Privée Is back in the UK!

From today, Production Privée frames, parts, components and accessories are once again available directly to UK riders, shipped from within the UK with no added fees, surprises, or import taxes getting in the way.

Hardtail fans, your timing couldn’t be better: Our Shan GT is in stock just in time for hardtail season—ready for moorland miles, techy climbs and those glorious, grin-fuelled descents.

If you prefer the feel of full suspension, the latest Shan Nº5 awaits: our legendary steel front triangle paired with our high-tech carbon rear end for a ride that blends speed and that unmistakable PP feel.

Bars, stems, grips, and accessories? They’re all live and available to UK riders too. We’re also looking after the riders who’ve stood by us all these years.

Spares and service items for existing Production Privée owners are now available, and we’ve just launched a UDH upgrade kit for previous-generation frames, letting you switch to SRAM Transmission without the need to start from scratch.

To keep everything running smoothly, we’ve partnered with our long-time friend and MTB legend Nigel Page, who will be fulfilling UK orders and soon opening a store where you’ll be able to see Production Privée frames and bikes in the flesh. A proper homecoming deserves a proper host.

Check the website to see what’s in stock, and keep an eye on our socials… we’ve got something rather special coming soon, with a distinctly Italian twist.

It’s good to be back.

