Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit review

Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit offers 20 tools all organised neatly into a rubberised folding briefcase.
- Brand: Feedback Sports
- Product: Team Edition Tool Kit
- Price: £380.00
- From: Saddleback
- Tested by: Aran Francis for 3 months
Our rating
Do you often attend race weekends and/or bike park days? Use your vehicle as a mobile workshop? This tool kit might be the thing you need/want to dial in your set up. Portability, organisation and ease of use are its main selling points.
My usual toolbox is a terrible sight. A jumble of tools with mysterious fluids at the bottom and old bits of bike rolling around. Also, even for the most organised of folk, all it needs is one roundabout taken in a rush and your tools are flung everywhere. Having everything strapped-in inside a little briefcase is a game changer for those who want to keep their set up organised.
This fairly high-end kit isn’t just a gimmicky kit designed by some people in an office that have never ridden a bike. Pretty much everything you would feasibly need on a weekend away is here. That’s this kit’s design intention after all. 99% of repairs that you would come across on a race weekend can be fixed with stuff in this kit.
The tools are of good quality too. The massive grips on the L-Hexs do look a bit OTT, but obviously as a result they feel very nice to use. Chain whips are often a bit tricky to use (especially if you don’t change cassettes that often) so having a good set of cassette pliers is a must. A strong set of cable cutters are something that often gets overlooked but can make your life so much easier than mushing up gear cables with blunt snips. Whilst they are huge, the cutters in this kit are the strongest I’ve ever used (most recently for cutting through a power cable on an old freezer like it was a strawberry lace).
Chiefly this kit has been designed for use on the fly. The fit-together ‘tent pole’ style strut is a nice touch; keeping the case open and also allowing it to be hung, on a van door or side of an easy up for example, as well as a workstand potentially.
It is hard to find complaints about this kit, apart from the premium price tag. It does include slots for extra tools but these are quite small and would struggle to fit anything substantial. Perhaps a little more space inside for one or two larger tools (DH tyre lever for example) would have been nice. I would also say that personally I find 3-Way Torx and Hex wrenches a bit awkward to use. I would have rather sacrificed space here for some T wrenches or some standard L shaped allen keys. Also, a set of pliers would have been nice and seems the obvious absentee.
Overall
£380 is a lot to spend if you already have this stuff (keep an eye on the Black Friday and general Xmas sales!). But if you do want a handy kit where everything is all organised in one place, the Feedback Sports Team Edition toolkit is a great option.
Included in the kit
- Fixed 3-Way TORX T25/27/30
- Fixed 3-Way Hex 2/2.5/3mm
- Fixed 3-Way Hex 4/5/6mm
- L:-Hex 6mm
- L-Hex 8mm
- #0 Phillips
- #2 Phillips
- 6mm Flathead
- Schrader Core Tool
- Presta Core Tool
- Valve Extender Wrench
- Spoke Wrench
- Chain Pin Press
- Rotor Truing Tool
- Crank Arm Cap Tool
- Steel Core Tire Levers
- Brake Pad Spreader
- 15mm Pedal Wrench
- 15mm Axle Nut Wrench
- Bottom Bracket Wrench
- Cassette Lockring Wrench
- Cassette Pliers
- Cable Cutter
- Cable Crimper
- Dual Sided Pick
6 thoughts on “Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit review”
PSA – can be had for £280 from Winstanley’s…..
Whilst it’s a handy kit to have, I think I’d prefer the Unior 1600Home Kit – nice case and extra foam so you can add additional tools etc.
Nice kit with decent tools and useful case but I’m waiting for the SRAM specific version where the 8mm hex has a telescopic handle that extends to 3 foot for crank removal 😀
I bought a Halfords wheel brace for not a money that sounds exactly like what you are after. Would just need a 1/2 inch drive 8mm socket to complete.
Edit – looks a bit short, I’m sure ours is longer that 460mm so maybe it’s been downgraded. This Teng one might be the daddy now.
Teng Wheel Wrench 17x19mm 1/2″ Drive | Halfords UK https://share.google/rSyWKrVjGblH5VQUS
My comment was half joking but that actually looks like a good idea if you need a kit that packs small and can’t take a regular breaker bar.
I have the smaller cheaper version of this – was fairly good value few years ago and tools have lasted well.
I just wish it would have more space for spares such as brake pads and that case would have different colour but that could be fixed with hi-viz tape. Black case is easy to miss and leave behind in various interesting locations.
No hammer?
