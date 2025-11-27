Giro Dropline MTB Goggle review

If any goggles do enough to warrant spending this much money, the Droplines could be them.

‘Professionally’ modelled by Benji

For goggles I think there are two ways you can go. Either spend very little and get a decent set of goggles that serve their purpose and don’t break the bank (think 100% Accuri or Abus Buteo). Or you could spend that bit more on a £100+ professional grade pair of goggles armed to the teeth with ergonomics and innovative tech. For these £115 Droplines you can see where Giro has put this extra money.

Giro’s quality over budget approach is immediately noticeable with the Dropline. The goggles feel stiff, sturdy and reliable especially in comparison to the bendy feel you get from a lot of budget options. From first appearances, with the futuristic ski goggle style frameless bottom and thin top frame, to the ‘Alien’ strap font, they certainly look the part too.

One of the main features boasted on the droplines is the quick change lens system. Having faced the frustration and that uncertain, “did it click in or not” feeling when changing lenses in the past, a quick change feature is a nice relief. Whilst I never really feel that I’m ever under a time limit when changing lenses, it’s definitely nice for this to now be a job not even worth procrastinating. It also means that you are more inclined to switch lenses for a one off ride as it is such little hassle.

Talking of lenses, the VIVID technology lens which boasts improved contrast on the trail is excellent in low light conditions, especially when making that change from open sunny conditions to dark woodlands. Even though they do a decent job at shading out the glare, the VIVD lenses never feel that dark, which improves visibility in all scenarios. The frameless bottom and otherwise huge lens makes for an expansive field of view as well.

As you would expect a lot of effort has gone in to reduce lens fogging. Giro have included an outrigger strap which does allow extra vent space in the sides. Anti-fog lens coating and Giro’s drycore technology are also here to help improve breathability and reduce this fog. On the whole the lenses do remain mostly fog free. However, you might notice that the goggles are prone to fogging in a band along the top of the lens. I reckon this is probably due to the helmet blocking the vents. Whilst only a small part of the lens, this top third is probably the most important especially when looking down the trail so the fogging here is especially irritating.

The thick lined storage bag is a nice touch; It’s reassuring to have a secure place to store your goggles and spare lenses when on the road. Giro have even included a separate sleeve in the bag to keep spare lenses scratch free.

As for fit and comfort, despite being quite chunky, the Droplines feel comfy and fit really well on an array of helmets, including open face lids. The rear strap is rubberised and stays firmly in place, no sliding around on the back of the helmet.

Overall

£120 is a lot to spend on goggles, especially when a lot of the budget options are quite good. However if any goggles do enough to warrant spending this much the Droplines could be them. I find the quick change lens feature genuinely useful, you get a wide field of view and it all comes in a nice bag. The fogging at the top of the lenses is a bit of a pain though.

