Did someone say vendredi noir? Fresh Goods Friday is sponsored by Yellow Jersey.

Fresh Goods Friday Sponsored By Yellow Jersey 15% Off Travel Insurance* Get A Quote

*Discount is subject to T&C’s, which can be found at yellowjersey.co.uk/terms. Coverage is subject to T&C’s. Please refer to the policy wording for full details.

Eyup > A.I.

Inspiration > Information.

You > YouTube.

FaceTime > Facebook.

Paper > pixels.

Reading > scrolling.

FGF > doing any work during Friday lunchtime. Here y’are…

Not many deaths come harder than this

Hayes Dominion A2

Price : £239.99 per end

: £239.99 per end From: Ison Distribution

We’ve been consistently impressed by the four-pot Hayes Dominion A4 brakes (there’s a strong case that they are the best all-round brake out there) so we wondered about the little sibling version: two-pot the Dominion A2. Aimed at XC and regular trail rider types. The lever is designed to have the “shortest dead stroke possible and a crisp bite point”. TØ24mm pistons. Cold-forged caliper. KingPin “structural” pad retention bolt that intends to increase stiffness. Dual port bleed system. Tool-free reach adjustment.

Flip-flop lever design. Crosshair caliper alignment (sooo good!). Available in this bronze finish as well as black.

Hayes D-Series Rotor

Price : £59.99

: £59.99 From: Ison Distribution

Developed to work specifically with the Dominion platform. Claims to offer performance “without any annoying howls or vibrations” via “MRC (Modal Resonance Cancelation) cancels out noise and vibration via FEA-optimised modal shapes cut into the rotor”. 1.95mm material thickness for heat dissipation.

The Ratio Mech

Price : £345.00

: £345.00 From: Ratio Technology

A new rear mech, entirely made in the UK. The main parts are machined by Ratio in the Lake District. The MJF nylon parts are made down in Suffolk. The mech is entirely rebuildable using a multitool and will be available for both direct mount/UDH or regular mech hangers. So if you’ve got a UDH bike, you can mount it direct, if not then it’s three screws to undo and you can get the replacement parts from the website. It’s got a wrap spring clutch which has a very low backlash. Stainless steel bearings and pivots which makes for easier shifting and wear well.

Truflo Electron Compact Electric Pump

Price : £49.99

: £49.99 From: Freewheel

Another week, another one of these things turns up. This one is a bit smaller than most, including the price (£49.99). Weighs 118g. Claims to be inflate (road) tyres up to 120psi. USB-C rechargeable. Equipped with Presta and Schrader valve adapters, a ball needle (parents rejoice!), 120mm valve hose, USB-C cable, storage bag, and Ziplock carry case. Is as surprisingly noisy as all the other ones too. Also doubles as a hand warmer once it’s been running for a minute or two. Handy.

Liv Pique Advanced SL 0

Price : £8,999

: £8,999 From: Liv Cycling

The Liv Pique that’s been held in UK Customs for a brief holiday has finally arrived in West Yorkshire. Heather is keen to get (back) on it. Once the rather optimistic tyres have been swapped out.

The MegaSack

Price : N/A

: N/A From: Next Monday

It’s been Christmas for quite a long time in Singletrackworld HQ. But thankfully it is nearly over. Confused? You will be. But probably not as confused as we were after filming a couple of dozen vids for this year’s Xmas Advent MegaSack Giveaway Jamboree Thing.

Heads up! This year you must be a newsletter subscriber to enter the MegaSack daily draw.

Please leave this field empty Be In It To Win It To be in with a chance of winning you need to sign up to our newsletter We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

SingleBlackWorld

Deal : 50% off all annual subscriptions, including all gift subscriptions

: 50% off all annual subscriptions, including all gift subscriptions From: The Singletrack Shop

Black Friday blah blah but yeah. 50% off all annual subscriptions, including all gift subscriptions. From right now until midnight on Monday December 1st. Use the code BUYREAL at the checkout for personal subscriptions and BUYREALGIFT for gift subscriptions. Don’t buy crap, get something decent at a discount!

Forum Thread Of The Week

This week’s winner is johnhe for the highly intriguing Please share proven success stores of re-proofing thread:

As ever, the winning TOTW in FGF gets a prize. Yo johnhe! Please email editorial@singletrackworld.com for a random prize. Don’t forget to include your postal address, as it really speeds up delivery logistics, chiz!

Future Goods Friday – Stoll Bikes P32

Price : CHF 5,000

: CHF 5,000 From: Stoll Bikes

Don’t blame me. Stoll Bicycles has launched the P32, claiming it as the world’s first production mountain bike equipped with 32in wheels. As with every bicycle wheel size since the dawn of time, the 32in label is misleading. 32in wheels have already existed for unicycles (yes, blame them, for everything). The bead seat diameter for 29in tyres is 62 mm, the bead seat diamter for 32in tyres is 686mm. Anyway, the saving grace is that 32ers (groan) appear to be aimed at tall XC riders/racers, as opposed to being a pushbike panacea for everyone. This P32 is only going to be made in two sizes. Medium (468mm reach) and Large (500mm reach).

Stale Goods Friday – 2014 Saracen Kili Flyer 123

Price : £3199.99 (inflation adjusted = £4529.52)

: £3199.99 (inflation adjusted = £4529.52) From: Fresh Goods Friday 171

“Sweet looking front end”

At the end of 2013 we wrote this: “Next up is the 2014 Kili Flyer which this year gets a rather nice carbon swing arm. It’s a 120mm trail bike that looks to be crying out for a bit of rough techno action.”

YJ Team Profile: Jon Ryan Favourite Bike : Cotic Soul Or my LarryVsHarry Cargo Bike

: Cotic Soul Or my LarryVsHarry Cargo Bike Favourite trail: Singletrack around Stanmer Park in Brighton

Singletrack around Stanmer Park in Brighton What do you do at YJ?: All things bike related! I head up the claims team so the team and I do our best to get customer back on their bikes following an off – with some days on the tools helping keep the staff fleet running.

Learn more about Yellow Jersey Fresh Goods Friday is sponsored by Yellow Jersey

You may also like