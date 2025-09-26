US Customs will detain Giant bicycles, parts & accessories “manufactured using forced labor”

The biggest story of the week.

Below is the statement for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection followed by a response from Giant.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a Withhold Release Order against bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories manufactured in Taiwan by Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, based on information that reasonably indicates forced labor use.

Effective immediately, CBP will detain bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories manufactured in Taiwan by Giant. This WRO, the third issued in 2025 and the fourth in Fiscal Year 2025, was issued due to violations of 19 U.S.C. § 1307, the law prohibiting goods made with forced labor from entering the U.S.

“CBP has a proven track record of cracking down on companies that use forced labor to the detriment of law-abiding U.S. businesses,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott.

CBP identified the following International Labour Organization forced labor indicators during its investigation of Giant:

abuse of vulnerability, abusive working and living conditions, debt bondage, withholding of wages, and excessive overtime.

Giant profited by imposing such abuse, resulting in goods produced below market value and undercutting American businesses by millions of dollars in unjustly earned profits. The International Labour Organization estimates that nearly 28 million workers are under conditions of forced labor worldwide.

“Importers have a responsibility to do their due diligence and know their supply chains,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas. “CBP will continue to investigate allegations of forced labor and take action when we find it in U.S. supply chains.”

The WRO against Giant is the latest action CBP has taken to address forced labor. With this WRO issuance, CBP currently oversees and enforces 53 WROs and nine Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

When CBP has evidence indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor, the agency issues orders to detain those shipments. Importers of detained shipments may seek to destroy or export their shipments or seek to demonstrate that the merchandise is admissible.

CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including government agencies, media, non-government organizations, and members of the public. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with forced labor is being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

Giant’s response as follows:

Giant Group Responds to U.S. CBP Withhold Release Order: Reaffirms Human Rights Commitment and Initiates Petition Process

On September 24, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Time), the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a Withhold Release Order (WRO) on products manufactured at Giant Group’s Taiwan manufacturing factory, suspending the import of bicycles, bicycle parts and components into the United States.

In response, Giant Group issues the following statement:

1. Company Position

Giant Group is firmly committed to upholding human rights and labor protections, and has taken the following concrete actions:

Since January 2025, we have fully implemented a Zero Recruitment Fee Policy, under which all recruitment, agency, and government-related fees for newly hired migrant workers are fully covered by the company.

By the end of 2024, we completed upgrades to employee housing, providing a safer and more comfortable living environment.

2. Active Response

Giant Group has established internal supervision mechanisms and third-party audits, and continues to conduct due diligence to ensure compliance with international standards. We will contact CBP to file a petition to seek the revocation of the WRO and explain that the Company has already adopted appropriate measures.

3. Impact

The WRO applies only to products manufactured in Taiwan and exported to the U.S. Supply and sales in other markets remain unaffected. In the short term, some shipments to the U.S. may experience delays or inspections. However, the company has activated contingency measures and is planning to work closely with CBP and are working closely with business partners to minimize the impact.

4. Continuing Transparency and Communication

Giant Group remains dedicated to protecting labor rights through concrete actions and ensuring a transparent, fair, and sustainable development. The Group will continually provide timely updates and maintain open communication with global stakeholders to foster a responsible and resilient industry environment.

