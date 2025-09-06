Trans Caledonia 6-Day Enduro set for this time next year

“We’ll keep the focus on the good stuff with descending far outweighing the climbing.”

Vid: Chris Hutchens

Early June 2025 saw the announcement that something called the ‘Trans Caledonia Enduro’ would take place in 2026.

“Six days of the very best trails and culture that Scotland has to offer” was the claim. Expect big pedal days across epic terrain but the organisers have lined up a few uplifts throughout the week.

Well, we can now share the dates and stats for the very first Trans Caledonia Enduro.

The race will take place Sunday 6th to Sunday 13th September 2026.

Race Stats

6 days

Distance (on bike): ~250km

Total Descending: >10,000m.

Climbing: ~7,000 m.

Over 50 km of race stages / singletrack included.

A cumulative total of over 2 hours timed stages

Alongside the dates of the race, the race route is starting to take form and we have some stats from the race week. Whilst the Trans Caledonia Enduro route is secret for now, we can show you with a few morsels.

trans-caledonia.com

@trans.caledonia

Please leave this field empty Singletrack Weekly Word Sports Newsletter of the Year finalist at the Publisher Newsletter Awards 2024.

Find out why our newsletter is different and give it a go. Keep up to date and get our best editorial in your inbox.